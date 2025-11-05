Billionaire Ned Nwoko’s acclaimed modern mini-stadium in Delta is currently a topic of discussion on social media

Legit.ng earlier reported that the lawmaker unveiled a newly completed mini-stadium in Issele-Uku, describing it as a modern football pitch

A photojournalist visited the location recently to capture the state of what it looked like compared to what the billionaire showed the public

Victor Modo, a photojournalist, has challenged Senator Ned Nwoko’s recent claim of constructing a modern mini-stadium with a standard football pitch in Issele-Uku, Delta State.

In a lengthy video shared on social media, Victor presented evidence suggesting that the alleged stadium project is either incomplete or not at the stage described by the Senator.

Photojournalist exposes discrepancies in Ned Nwoko’s Delta stadium project. Credit: @princenednwoko

Source: Instagram

According to the photojournalist, the video clearly shows that while some construction work has been done, it falls short of the fully developed facility recently highlighted by Senator Nwoko.

“This is not a modern mini-stadium as claimed. This is a forest. There is no standard pitch here. I am just addressing the tone of the press statement by the senator,” Victor said in his footage.

The senator had previously announced the construction of the stadium as part of his ongoing efforts to promote sports and youth development in the region.

However, Victor’s evidence appears to contradict these claims, sparking conversations on Elon Musk’s X.

Sharing the video online, Victor Modo wrote:

“My senator, @Prince_NedNwoko made a post on Facebook that made me drive down from Owerri to Issele-Uku this morning to be amazed. “Sadly I was amused. Also, I always ensure I do my videos as respectably as possible.”

Watch his video below:

Ned Nwoko’s stadium trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@vickysnipes147 said:

"This has been an abandoned project that they keep awarding and rewarding since Ibori was Governor. I know this because it is directly opposite the secondary school I attended. I left PBGS since 2008 and the project is yet to be completed."

@chorhbiebibi

"I like as u keep addressing this phrase "dis is not directed to senator nwoko" make e no go kidnap u with DSS."

@TheTifeFab

"The budget for this thing fit be like 500million like that."

olajumokebabes said:

"Stadium or Zoo?"

temimine_tm said:

"Nigerians are not ready for change or development."

michael._u said:

"Careful make lion no bite you for there oo. No functional laws working to hold them accountable, na why them go just dey lie."

riochelsea7 said:

"Pa Ned Dey lie ooooo😂😂."

adolnedu said:

"I hope he won't arrest this man. 😂😂😂😂."

smafamille said:

"Wow the height of deceit! 🤦🏾‍♀️."

joe_lsanta said:

"Editing na water for this government 😂."

4twenty_west said:

"When Trump say dem dey come again?"

selling_homes_florida said:

"Meanwhile senator Natasha is doing great projects in her constituency."

ezinnestella said:

"How did you think he makes 100,000usd to gift his young wife?"

coco_softest

22m

My question now is how did Ned photos looks so beautiful 🤩 😂 Ned Ned 😂

afoudasamuel said:

"Governor Amunike dey learn work o 😂."

brightbuzzgold1 said:

"Nigerians have started fact checking . Maybe elected politicians will become more accountable now."

Ned Nwoko spills reasons for marrying Regina

Legit.ng earlier reported that an old interview with Senator Ned Nwoko resurfaced online amid his ongoing marriage crisis with Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

In the viral video shot in 2024, Nwoko admitted that he did not marry Regina Daniels for love.

The billionaire businessman and politician further broke down details of their union, igniting massive concerns online.

Source: Legit.ng