A young lady in her fifth year at university did the unexpected by quitting her schooling in Nigeria for a fresh start in Canada

She released a video on TikTok documenting her journey to the North American country, including her time in the air

The lady's bold decision has been met with mixed reactions on social media, with some saying they couldn't do it

Despite being in her 500 level, a Nigerian lady quit her schooling in the country to start afresh overseas.

The young lady, who was studying pharmacy, relocated to Canada and announced her bold move on TikTok.

A 500 level student quits her studies and relocates to Canada. Photo Credit: @benose._ed

According to her, she would not have believed it and would have laughed it off if someone had told her that she would not get to 600 level.

While admitting that it has been a crazy ride and is uncertain about what her next chapter holds, she expressed optimism that her future would be bright and beautiful. She wrote:

"If someone had told me I won’t get to 600L in pharmacy school, I’d have laughed and called them crazy😂 but as God would have it, I LEFT🙂 Moved abroad in my 500L first semester. It’s been a crazyyyy ride and I’m ready to share my journey w you guys🤭 Idk what’s the next chapter of my life but I know it’s going to be bright and beautiful."

The diasporan documented her relocation to Canada in a 16-second video, including the aerial view from when she was aboard an aeroplane.

A lady moved to Canada for a fresh start and quit her studies in Nigeria in her 500 level. Photo Credit: @benose._ed

Mixed reactions trail lady's decision to relocate

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the lady's bold move below:

TickleToon said:

"Not a wise move. no need to rush, you will still go with your Pharm D. Canada places health professionals higher in rank for PR. It means getting a PR will be very easy and once you're there just take some exams and you're good rather than to start all over."

Lifeofgoody🌸 said:

"Did exactly the same thing 😂😂was In 400level law when I got my visa and I japa like mad ehh to study nursing in Canada , atleast yk your future is predicted here."

Baby gurl 🥹❤️ said:

"Those of you saying it not a nice move,them finally approve her visa make she leave am?"

Shanko RAsidi said:

"International student ❌ . Permanent residency ✅. Meaning if you came to Canada as an international student it’s not a smart move but if it’s PR the best decision."

Starr✨👑 said:

"It'll be easier to go abroad after you're done because of your degree and you'd earn more there A very very unwise decision."

KayEze said:

"I made the same mistake. I wouldn’t advice someone to. It’s really not worth it."

Raquel❤️ said:

"I would never do such a thing am I crazy 😭😭😭 after all my sleepless night."

