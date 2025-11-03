American pop singer Ciara Wilson has continued to make waves in Nigeria after her presence at the 15th Lagos Fashion Week

A recent video captured Ciara embracing Nigerian culture as she stepped out dressed in an Ijaw traditional outfit

The video of Ciara rocking a Nigerian traditional outfit also caught attention as many gave her Nigerian names

American singer and pop culture figure, Ciara Wilson, recently stepped out in a Nigerian traditional outfit as she continues to enjoy her stay in the country.

Ciara arrived in Lagos on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, as part of the 15th anniversary celebrations of Lagos Fashion Week.

American Pop star Ciara rocks outfit from Niger Delta. Credit: ciara

Source: Instagram

Aside from walking the runways and granting press interviews, Ciara also took time to 'feel' Nigeria and its rich culture.

During her stay, Ciara rocked a blue adire with white beads and even hailed Lagos in Yoruba, saying: "Eko o ni baje!"

Nigerians gush about Pop star Ciara's outfit and beauty. Credit: ciara

Source: Instagram

A video of Ciara speaking Yoruba is below:

Ciara embraces Ijaw culture

On Monday, October 29, Ciara shared another video of her rocking a traditional outfit traced to the Ijaw tribe in the Niger Delta.

Ciara stepped out rocking the sacred Iria outfit worn for the Iria ceremony of the Ijaw people, a rite of passage where girls emerge as women, bared, painted in oil, and trained with pride, the fashion designer revealed.

Sharing the video on her page, Ciara also included Ayra Starr's hit song Hot Body in the background.

The video of Ciara rocking a Nigerian traditional outfit is below:

Nigerians give Ciara local names

The video, which captured attention, saw some Nigerians gush about Ciara's beauty, while others gave her local names. Legit.ng compiled some of the comments. Read them below:

pre_xtige said:

"Ciarachukwu you look amazingly gorgeous .Achalugo nma."

bellepeauworld said:

"The kind of groove nigeria gave Ciara, I won't be surprised when I hear Ciara and her family are in nigeria for Christmas."

aflylady wrote:

"It was such an honor to have you on my flight today back from Lagos Nigeria. The best celebrity I’ve ever had on my flight. I love you Ciara your biggest fan."

somm_ie commented:

"tubobereni_ what in the name of creativity is this… absolutely brilliant, the lend of culture.. Amazing, remarkable and to top it, the best model ever."

baronessebiere said:

"Achalugo Chinyere."

j.d.k24 wrote:

"When I saw the dress I said "this looks like Tubobereni" and indeed it's hers. Good job Tubo, Ciara you are beautiful."

fullouse_007 said:

"The moment I saw the fit, I knew it screamed modern-day Ijaw woman! Thanks for repping the culture."

iamoriginal1 wrote:

"I tell una say Nigerian girls are the best in the world...See Ciarachukwu Okeke nwa de Bato na Ngor-Okpala na."

daezehs_glam said:

"Ciara be Anyi , you look absolutely stunning in those."

Ciara celebrates 5 years with hubby

Legit.ng previously reported that Ciara was delighted to celebrate five years with her husband, Russel Wilson.

Ciara shared photos of herself and her husband and accompanied with a lovely message to the R&B singer's husband and father of her kids. The couple went to Venice, Italy, to celebrate their anniversary and recreated Prince Charles and Princess Diana's photos.

Source: Legit.ng