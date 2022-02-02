American music superstar, Ciara Princess Harris has stirred massive reactions on the Nigerian social media space

A video of the American dancing romantically to the sounds of Ruger's hit single, Dior while having fun on the beach has emerged online

Ciara flaunted her beautiful body in the video while she vibed to the song, Nigerians have reacted differently to the video

Nigerian music star, Ruger will be so proud wherever he is as his music gained another International recognition.

A video of American musician, Ciara dancing to Ruger's Dior while having a nice time on the beach has emerged online.

Ciara dances to Ruger' song. Credit: @rugerofficial @ciara

Ciara put her beautiful body on display as she danced to the rhythm of the song in a nite mode at the beachside.

It was alone time for Ciara on the beach as she supplied herself with the music playing from the phone she held in her hand.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Ciara dancing to Ruger's song, some of them feel it is not a big deal. '

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Pinzle_ceo:

"Normally Nigerian music ain’t small in the world rn."

Steph_ayegba:

"So we way don rock to the song all this while na mumu we be."

Lulusmooth:

"You guys give credit to these people too much when your song is good people will dance to it you people shouldn’t do it like they are doing us favor."

Mariam_bako:

"I dnt understand this dance."

Chidinmaaaah__:

"We rock their songs well so why can’t the rock ours?"

Klothes_ng:

"Shatta wale will not be happy about this."

Theimmaculatesoul:

"American celebrities listen to Nigerian music always, just the way we listen to their music. Nothing special."

