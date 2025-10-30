American singer Ciara has arrived in Lagos for the annual fashion show taking place in the city

In a video shared online, she spoke about her experience in Lagos, acknowledging that it was not her first visit

The singer also compared the city to her first visit, reflecting on how much it has changed since then

American singer Ciara Princess Harris, better known as Ciara, has warmed the hearts of netizens with a sweet video shared online.

The mother of three arrived in Nigeria for the annual Lagos Fashion Week and was seen interacting with people in the video.

Lagos Fashion Week is a major annual event that attracts Nigerians and Africans as a whole, bringing together designers and fashion lovers for a four-day showcase of the latest trends.

In the video making the rounds online, Ciara, upon her arrival for the popular event, spoke about her experience in Lagos.

Ciara shares her Lagos experience with friends

In the video, some women were seen speaking with the singer, asking if it was her first time in Lagos.

Ciara responded, noting that it wasn’t her first visit. She recalled her experience from the first time she came to Lagos, sharing that the city used to look very dirty.

However, she added that things have changed significantly, as many of the streets she saw now are paved.

Ciara expresses excitement about Lagos

Singer Ciara expressed her excitement about being back in Lagos, noting the city’s evolution and growth over the years.

This is not the first time that Ciara will be publicly showing her love for Lagos state.

A few years ago, she was seen vibing and singing Ruger's song, Dior, as fans reacted massively to the exciting video of the music star.

American singers who love Lagos

Ciara is not the only American artist to visit Lagos. Stefflon Don, for example, has visited the city multiple times, attending concerts and spending time with her then-lover, Burna Boy.

Cardi B also visited Lagos in 2019 to perform at the Livespot X Festival, even adopting a Nigerian name, "Chioma B."

She also toured the city, visiting various bars and restaurants. Kelly Rowland also performed in Lagos a few years ago at the second edition of the "Love Like a Movie" Valentine’s concert, hosted by Dare Art Alade at Eko Hotel and Suites along other Nigerian performers.

