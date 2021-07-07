American R&B singer Ciara and her hubby Russell Wilson marked their fifth anniversary in Venice, Italy

The I Bet hitmaker shared the lovely photos on her social media platforms and showered her kids' dad with love as the two celebrated their love story

Her fans also wished them well and congratulated them for staying married for five years and hoped the two will keep growing in love

Musician Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson have excited netizens online as they marked their fifth anniversary.

Ciara and her hubby Russell Wilson: Photo: Getty Images.

Ciara and Russell Wilson anniversary

The celebrity couple marked their fifth anniversary in Venice, Italy, and the two recreated a Prince Charles and Princess Diana photo.

The Level Up singer also shared a heartwarming post on her Facebook page celebrating her football quarterback player husband for all that he is to her.

What she posted online:

"Five years and forever to go. There is no place I would rather be. Cherishing every step of the way. Happy anniversary my love Russell Wilson. You are my everything!"

Sweet reactions

Brandon Woodard:

"Beautiful couple. Happy Anniversary Ciara and Russell and may God bless you with many more anniversaries to come."

Divine B Angel:

"To say she is blessed would be an understatement, she is beyond blessed! Happy anniversary to them both."

Latifah Tyese Smith:

"Happy anniversary to you both! One of my favourite couples. You guys are an inspiration."

Danielle Gregory:

"Happy fifth anniversary Wilson's and wish for many more to come."

Russell Wilson confesses his love for Ciara

Legit.ng earlier reported that the celebrity couple was interviewed for the GQ magazine cover.

Rusell and Ciara did a couple's quiz in which they talked about some beautiful memories shared. They basically spoke about their favourite things about each other.

The 32-year-old husband said that losing his wife is his greatest fear.

Their fans admired their relationship and congratulated them for continuously showing each other love and respect privately and publicly.

Source: Legit