Mavin star Ayra Starr has shared pictures and videos showing how she celebrated this year's Halloween

The Sabi Girl recreated her label mate Rema's attire and also replicated his mannerisms in videos that have gone viral

Ayra Starr's Halloween post has also gained attention as Nigerian netizens have shared diverse opinions about her outfit

Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayra Starr, whose real name is Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, has caused a stir on social media with how she celebrated this year's Halloween.

Ayra Starr, on Friday, October 31, took to her social media pages to share pictures and videos of her dressed up as label mate and international singer Divine Ikubor, aka Rema.

Ayra Starr replicates Rema's mannerism for Halloween. Credit: ayrastarr/heisrema

The Sabi Girl captioned her post with a message that read, "Happy Halloweennnn."

She also shared side-by-side snaps that showed her transformation into Rema. A picture captured her striking an identical pose with her arms folded and head slightly tilted, mirroring Rema's look.

She also shared a video of her imitating Rema's mannerisms.

Ayra Starr celebrates 2025 Halloween in style. Credit: ayrastarr

Ayra Starr's Halloween post comes following the release of her recent collaboration with Rema titled Who's That Girl.

Legit.ng also reported that Ayra Starr spoke on stepping into a new phase of her career

The Sabi Girl crooner, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise from Mavin Records’ breakout star to Grammy-nominated global diva, shared that she has reached a point in her life where she no longer feels pressured by industry expectations.

The videos and pictures Ayra Starr shared as she celebrates Halloween are below:

Comments as Ayra Starr replicates Rema's attire

The uncanny resemblance between Rema and Ayra Starr has since gained attention on social media as netizens have shared their opinions.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; read them below:

DrexEv said:

"Make Rema dress as Ayra Starr make we beat nonsense comot him body."

MMAFIAXCO said:

"For a moment, I thought the person behind her might have been Rema dressed as Arya for Halloween.

AceGod said:

"Which day Rema wear cloth wey dey show us dry chest with small brests, chest be like wetin them add two akara."

automatedKrazy said:

"Now rema will go and do his own, miniskirt & bra."

Life_of_VIKTOR wrote:

"This relationship wey she dey force, very soon rema go tell her the truth."

shy_zguyy said:

"Make Rema dress like Ayra Starr too, no cheating."

nastydeo1 commented:

"Mare rema con dress like her The kind backlash e go recieve from Twitter NG ehh."

lexmelvis12 said:

"Wahala, Rema no fit dress like ayra Starr, the gay vibes go much."

FrenzyJames1 commented:

"All this is fun and play until we hear "Rema dresses up as Ayra Starr for Halloween"

TVMag_NG wrote:

"This girl really like am but Lil Wayne had this dressing not Rema. Even Rema na Weezy him copy."

Ayra Starr carpets online troll

Legit.ng reported that Ayra Starr found herself in the middle of online controversy after an American woman accused her of being satanic.

Ayra had posted playful photos on her X handle, joking about not knowing how to act now while fans laughed along and dropped compliments, one American lady claimed that Ayra’s confidence was linked to “dancing with the devil.”

