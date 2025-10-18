A man has shared an emotional post on the X app recounting the words he heard that made him burst into tears

According to the young man who spoke out on X, he didn't know when tears began 'rolling down' his eyes 'like a stream'

Netizens who read his tweet about the Hallelujah Challenge convener Nathaniel Bassey reacted in the comments

A Nigerian man could not control his tears when he heard about the struggles of a prominent gospel artist.

Nathaniel Bassey, the convener of the Hallelujah Challenge, had recently opened up about his personal tragedy.

In a video that earlier went viral, Nathaniel Bassey recounted how his wife suffered five miscarriages, yet he continued the Hallelujah Challenge.

Reacting to this, an X user identified as @olnnocxnt on the X app lamented over the singer's ordeal.

He narrated how he was deeply moved by Nathaniel Bassey's words during the Hallelujah Challenge session, and couldn't stop crying.

Speaking further, he expressed admiration for the artist's strength, noting that life can be challenging but trust in God is essential.

In his words:

"That moment when Pastor Nathaniel Bassey said his wife had miscarriage five times and he’ll go see her after Hallelujah Challenge. Bruh, I didn't know when tears started rolling down my eyes like a stream. This life will test you but you just have to trust God."

Reactions as man speaks on Nathaniel Bassey

Nigerians did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section.

Tobiloba said:

"Everyone has issues, problems, troubles, trails, temptations and turbulences of life to deal with. It's only the ones you're privileged to hear when people are willing to share - you hear. Even Job said - "A man's life is a few days and he's life is filled with many troubles."

Busayoooo said:

"And if you are not moulded enough, you will get angry at God, you will feel so disappointed. It takes grace and divine strength. When you reach the point where your relationship with God is no longer transactional, nothing will move you."

AbMaria said:

"It really shows that at every point in our life we just have to keep looking on to God because we can do this life alone."

UC said:

"Are you guys paid to tweet this kind of thing? Cos I don't understand things like this, Like he is doing the Hallelujah challenge while his wife was having 5 miscarriages? And it does matter cos he is currently serving God, so his wife had to wait? Explain please."

TitiUX added:

"It’s hard being an intercessor. You’re praying for others to receive what you desperately need yourself. You watch their prayers get answered while you’re still waiting on God. It hurts. It’s heavy. But your faithfulness isn’t forgotten. Your time will come."

See the post below:

