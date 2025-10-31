BBNaija star Bella Okagbue sided with a post condemning kissing and touching before marriage

The reality star’s stance on purity ignited heated debates about modern relationships

Some fans praised her conviction, others reminded her of her BBNaija moments with Sheggz

Big Brother Naija star Bella Okagbue has found herself at the centre of a heated online debate after publicly endorsing a post that advised couples to abstain from physical touch before marriage.

The post, shared by X user @munaokoroigwe, warned unmarried partners against kissing, smooching, or engaging in any act reserved for marriage.

The post emphasised that “kissing is for marriage,” urging Christians to maintain purity and honour God in their relationships.

Bella Okagbue sides with a post condemning kissing and touching before marriage.

Reacting to the post, Bella, who recently mourned the death of her sister's triplets, commented, “I agree 💯”.

The reality star's agreement with the post quickly drew attention, especially from fans who have followed her relationship journey since her BBNaija days with Sheggz.

The couple’s romance, which started on the reality show, was marked by public affection and drama; details fans didn’t hesitate to bring up in light of her new declaration.

Read the post here:

Bella Okagbue's post divides fans

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@darlwright77:

"People don't know this Bella fit be v*rgin. I once had a relationship without s*x. She had a covenant with God, unfortunately the devil challenged her sight""

@Darkieangel1:

"Eh eh what did I watch on bbn ..."

@Ereo_123:

"It's possible to give your life later and follow God's precept I believe that's what happend with Bella"

@NwadiNwa

"Please, please, please, allow my girl. That she agrees and you think she "does", doesn't mean she doesn't agree"

@oma_divaa:

"You agree? The one you did in bbnaija is called what???"

@Bambina1908:

"When she starts tweeting like this just know she's in the mood for chaos"

@CaptCash001:

"Any girl that will set such standards must ensure she is a V*RGIN oh...and purely untouched by other men since the day she was born. If any non-v*rgin try to impose standards she failed to uphold with other men in her past, on me....na there wahala go dey."

@GBass04:

"The case of Honoring God with your body is most valid. However, who has right over your body and when they have the right to your body can only be determined by you and no one else. No one can define that to you. There is never any standard that suggests otherwise."

Bella Okagbue is in a romantic relationship with Sheeggz.

