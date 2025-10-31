Bella Okagbue’s Take on Pre-Marital Chastity Fuels Debates: “Does She Practice What She Preaches?”
- BBNaija star Bella Okagbue sided with a post condemning kissing and touching before marriage
- The reality star’s stance on purity ignited heated debates about modern relationships
- Some fans praised her conviction, others reminded her of her BBNaija moments with Sheggz
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Big Brother Naija star Bella Okagbue has found herself at the centre of a heated online debate after publicly endorsing a post that advised couples to abstain from physical touch before marriage.
The post, shared by X user @munaokoroigwe, warned unmarried partners against kissing, smooching, or engaging in any act reserved for marriage.
The post emphasised that “kissing is for marriage,” urging Christians to maintain purity and honour God in their relationships.
Reacting to the post, Bella, who recently mourned the death of her sister's triplets, commented, “I agree 💯”.
The reality star's agreement with the post quickly drew attention, especially from fans who have followed her relationship journey since her BBNaija days with Sheggz.
The couple’s romance, which started on the reality show, was marked by public affection and drama; details fans didn’t hesitate to bring up in light of her new declaration.
Read the post here:
Bella Okagbue's post divides fans
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:
@darlwright77:
"People don't know this Bella fit be v*rgin. I once had a relationship without s*x. She had a covenant with God, unfortunately the devil challenged her sight""
@Darkieangel1:
"Eh eh what did I watch on bbn ..."
@Ereo_123:
"It's possible to give your life later and follow God's precept I believe that's what happend with Bella"
@NwadiNwa
"Please, please, please, allow my girl. That she agrees and you think she "does", doesn't mean she doesn't agree"
@oma_divaa:
"You agree? The one you did in bbnaija is called what???"
@Bambina1908:
"When she starts tweeting like this just know she's in the mood for chaos"
@CaptCash001:
"Any girl that will set such standards must ensure she is a V*RGIN oh...and purely untouched by other men since the day she was born. If any non-v*rgin try to impose standards she failed to uphold with other men in her past, on me....na there wahala go dey."
Cubana CP's 'baby mama' accuses him of sending men to trap her, exposes chat: "Pesin wey dey studio"
@GBass04:
"The case of Honoring God with your body is most valid. However, who has right over your body and when they have the right to your body can only be determined by you and no one else. No one can define that to you. There is never any standard that suggests otherwise."
"Nigerians don't care" - Bella
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Bella Okagbue said that 99% of Nigerians are not interested in knowing what a person does for a living.
She added that they are just after how to milk such people by hyping them and doing everything possible.
She advised her fans to work hard because of their children, so they can give them the best in life
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.