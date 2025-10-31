Africa Digital Media Awards

"Y'all Do This Everytime I'm Preggy": Cardi B Blasts Lady Who Tried to Shame Her Pregnancy Body
Celebrities

"Y'all Do This Everytime I'm Preggy": Cardi B Blasts Lady Who Tried to Shame Her Pregnancy Body

by  Eniola Lasaki
3 min read
  • American rapper Cardi B has no patience for online trolls, and she never hides her feelings
  • The media personality, who is currently carrying her 4th child, lashed out at an online troll
  • The online user had made comments about her weight gain, triggering reactions from the rapper and fans

American rapper, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, widely known as Cardi B, has made headlines following her response to a troll.

In September 2025, Cardi B confirmed the speculations online and stated that she was indeed pregnant with her boyfriend, Stefon Diggs' child.

Rapper Cardi and troll exchange words online.
Cardi B blasts lady who tried to shame her body. Credit: @iamcardi
Source: Instagram

This made it Cardi B's 4th child, and many had opinions for sure. A new video of Cardi B saying hello to her fans has been trending online.

A troll went online and asked people to tell her the truth. Cardi B caught it and blasted the troll, stating that she gained 27 pounds.

Cardi B wrote:

"You don't gotta tell me the truth ...I Gained 27 pounds ,third trimester,hips and a*s spread it ....Should I wear sweats all day till I give birth ? Yall do this every time I'm preggy when I sn*tch back is ommmmggggs you look great blah blah ....LET ME EAT CAKE IN PEACE !!!"

See the post below:

Reactions as Cardi B blasts troll

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@ slim_niikkie said:

"Na she fit media. She, Adekunle, Frank Edoho, maybe I’ll add more when I discover them 😆."

@ loveleee.o said:

"Its not the extra pounds or the weight, its the d*mn bbl."

@ real_helen__ said:

"And it’s coming from a woman??? Keep the truth for your family meeting gurl😒."

@ misschidel said:

"I understood what that lady was trying to say but make I mind my business cause people don’t like hearing the truth once is their fav 😂😂."

@ ms_fadeshewa19 said:

"Make una Dey lie for comment section like say we never get belle before😂😂😂."
@frantuba0175 said:

"Aunty Cardi this has nothing to do with your pregnant 😂."

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr said:

"They all know she did bbl why then troll a pregnant woman. Oyibo people are no difference from Nigerians."

@finding_lade said:

"Ma’am, she’s referring to the pampers your doctor gave you abeg, not weight gain nor pregnancy ma’am. 😂."

@ urchyz said:

"We all know scrummy isn't referring to her being pregnant."

@ june__diary_ said:

"I know what that lady meant.... But I won't be the one to say it."

@ vyncegram said:

"A 304 would always be a 304😂 ..Money cant buy class but who am i to say that ,it’s her life."

Cardi B reacts to boyfriend Stefon Diggs’ paternity drama

According to previous reports by Legit.ng, reports circulating online suggested that Stefon Diggs, who is in a relationship with Cardi B, allegedly welcomed a baby earlier this year.

In documents obtained by media outlet People, Diggs was being accused by 31-year-old model Aileen Lopera.

According to the claims, she has a 5-month-old baby girl, who was born in April 2025, with Diggs.

Source: Legit.ng

