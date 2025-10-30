Hellen Ati was not done with Cubana Chief Priest, as she went online to call him out and accuse him again

The mother-of-two went online to expose a conversation between her and an unknown man offering her money to sleep with her

Hellen's post triggered a lot of attention online, as many debated whether it was from Cubana Chief Priest or not

Cubana Chief Priest has again trended after his alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, called him out on social media.

It is no news that the drama between the duo stemmed from his refusal to honour her DNA request. This was in a bid to ascertain the paternity of her son, whom she swears she bore from the nightlife boss-turned-singer.

Fans react as Hellen Ati accuses CP of sending men her way. Credit: @hellen_ati, @cubana_chiefpriest

In her recent post, Ati shared a chat exchange between her and a man who offered her $4000 to sleep with her.

She insulted him in return but came forward with claims that these are the men CP had set to “tap” her. Her post has now gone viral online, as users wonder if CP truly has the time to send men her way.

See her post here:

How fans reacted to Hellen's post

Read some reactions below:

@officialogechidi said:

"CP where Dey studio Dey cook next Grammy for us you wish 😂😂😂😂."

@ beccaszn said:

"Bold enough of her to think CP has time for shenanigans 😂."

@ anita__chi said:

"Some men sha know how to speak loosely."

@ ogomimi22 said:

"And the only person you could think of is Paskal Okechukwu? You never talk true sha."

Cubana CP's 'Baby mama' slams him, makes bold claims. Credit: @hellen_ati

@okafor_s_son said:

"Nne u don try abeg, it's time to zukwanuike, u have gotten fame and recognition ontop this matter. Zukwanuike."

@ johadeks said:

"But yeye bloggers are giving this girl unnecessary highlights and idiottts all over with phones are laughing because of their pathetic bring dem down mentality. This is not funny anymore, this is not nice."

@ creatureofcomfort01 said:

"The obsession is getting out of hand."

@ charlesdonbest said:

"Which year opueh name come out, which year people know opueh as knacking Helen😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Helen just the disgrace herself every day by day😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

@ seunlagos said:

"A focused queen 👏👏👏 no distractions please."

@ gifty2104 said:

"Some guys can do this to trap her & say he met her as a pr*stitute."

Hellen Ati weeps in new video

Meanwhile, Hellen Ati, the woman alleged to have a child with Cubana Chief Priest, broke down in tears online.

She claimed she had been unfairly dismissed as an attention-seeker despite insisting on paternity support.

The nightlife promoter continued to deny fathering a child outside of wedlock, insisting the story was false.

