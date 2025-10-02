Popular TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat, professionally known as Peller, made headlines after a recent post went viral online

A video circulating on the internet captured him livid at his manager for obstructing his movement to see Davido

Although Peller acknowledged he had no idea why his manager was acting this way, his reactions in the clip elicited a range of online comments

Nigerian online users have reacted to a viral post of Habeeb 'Peller' Hamzat, as he enjoys his time in the United Kingdom.

Peller has been living his best life ever since he landed in the UK with his girlfriend, Jarvis. Recently, he was gifted a Rolex watch by Pastor Tobi Adeaga, while Jarvis received a bag.

Peller reacts angrily after manager told him not to go and meet Davido at the club. Credit: @peller089, @davido

Source: Instagram

In the viral footage sighted by Legit.ng, Peller was seen complaining about his manager, who had stalled his movement.

Apparently, Davido had asked the streamer to join him at one of the clubs, but his manager refused. Peller blasted the young man for his actions, but Cubana CP could be heard telling him that his manager must have reasons for the decision.

Watch the video here:

Many react as Peller misses OBO

Read some reactions below:

@Cjay_felaback said:

"All these ones wey dey advice Omo ologo 😂."

@Olamide0fficial said:

"How? You think UK is Nigeria? He came there for a job and he hasn’t finished his obligations that’s why they didn’t allow him. They said he can go to anywhere he likes after he is done."

@AjibolaFaisol01 said:

"I don’t understand, do they have to follow all instructions management gives?"

@Olamide0fficial said:

"Watch the second video, he came there for a business. They wanted him to finish the business before going to anywhere he wants."

@OlaAce1234 said:

"Manager wey no dey before he blow! He won go do business that night?"

@FolajeuwoNelson said:

"Small thing you don dey insult your manager, try dey calm down. We love you but try dey get small small respect, you be Yorùbá guy na, represent us proper."

@crypto4boys_ said:

"Why is he loosing focus. Well he is just a kid before his fans comes for me. You want to neglect what you came for and go clubbing?"

Peller pained as manager disrupted his meeting with Davido. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

@shuluemp said:

"If you can’t trust your manager’s decision, maybe the lifestyle isn’t for you yet."

@alamuolatoyi said:

"Na the first time way in go accept without arguments .na small small sha."

@FLACKO_VVS said:

"Now you see where knowing your value plays a major role. Person wey sing I’m unavailable."

Peller laments being family’s breadwinner at 19

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian TikTok star, Peller cried out about being the breadwinner of his family at the young age of 19.

In an emotional video making the rounds, the streamer said he prefers not to visit his family and opened up about wanting to run away.

Peller’s touching disclosure about being his family’s breadwinner at the young age of 19 raised mixed feelings among Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng