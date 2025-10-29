BBNaija season 10 housemate was unveiled as one of the special guests for Davido's 5ive tour in Adamawa

Sultana, who had arrived in Adamawa, also sent a message to her supporters as she prepared to join Davido on stage

Sultana's latest achievement stirred excitement in her fanbase, with some throwing subtle shades

Afrobeats star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, will perform tonight, October 29, at the Mahmud Ribadu Square in Yola, Adamawa state. This will be Davido's second stop on his ongoing tour.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido shut down the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Akwa Ibom, where he kicked off his 5ive tour Nigeria music concert.

The highlight was, however, the massive turnout at Davido's show, which has led to a heated debate on social media X, formerly Twitter.

While fans commended the singer, some netizens compared the crowd at Davido's show to religious events like the ongoing Hallelujah Challenge.

BBNaija's Sultana joins Davido in Adamawa

For the Adamawa edition, BBNaija season 10 housemate Sultana Farida, a native of the North East state, will join Davido as a special guest.

Sultana, who arrived in Adamawa ahead of the concert, recently shared a video addressing her fans to turn up for the concert.

After Adamawa, Davido will tour Enugu, Ibadan, and Lagos.

Organisers also recently announced an additional Abuja concert on December 14 at Eagle Square in response to demand from fans.

The video of Sultana addressing fans about Davido's 5ive tour concert in Adamawa is below:

Fans anticipate Sultana's presence at Davido's show

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

GovernoNene said:

"My Lagos people, Abuja people, Sultans come and be going to Adamawa let’s turn up twitch the Stars OBO X SULTANA we outsideeee tonight."

Jovial_bby commented:

"This one no be ayebo ayeba o Tis one na SULTANA."

Habibsuleiman1 said:

"Everybody wan link up with the hottest musician in Africa."

The30BG_General said:

"Everybody just dey do banner, everybody wan rub shoulder, everybody wanna chill with the biggest boy."

Gracia607452323 said:

"In my head I’m thinking Sultana is not among the musicians in her but Grace found her First time I’ll be tweeting in days Congratulations honey Many more victories to come."

masindiday commented:

"God's promises are Yes and Amen so happy for my baby to party with the biggest in the music industry. First of its kinds. Enemies where are you?"

khosi_star3 said:

"On this wow tweet, Sultana is the first housemate to party with the biggest Celebrity in African continent and beyond @davido. Let it be known that haters are grinding teeth and in a state of dessaray after hearing this epic news. AFRICA IS HAPPY. "

Davido links up with Priscilla, Juma Jux

Legit.ng also reported that Davido met Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux in Abuja.

In the heartwarming video, Davido playfully warned the Tanzanian singer to take care of Priscilla, whom he referred to as his sister.

The unexpected linkup, however, triggered mixed reactions, with many of Davido's fans expressing their displeasure.

