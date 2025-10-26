A man has alleged the amount gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey would have made from the Hallelujah Challenge

The man, in a video making waves on social media, shared the details he used to arrive at the conclusion

The sum Nathaniel Bassey would have allegedly made from the Hallelujah Challenge YouTube channel has generated reactions

The popular midnight prayer, Hallelujah Challenge, led by gospel singer and pastor Nathaniel Bassey, has continued to make waves since the commencement of the October edition.

Amid debates over Nathaniel's refusal to monetise the challenge’s YouTube channel, a man identified as iswellthecapitalist, in a viral video, alleged the whopping sum the gospel singer could make from the online midnight prayer.

According to the man, people from not just Nigeria, but also first-tier countries like Canada, the UK, and the US joined the Hallelujah Challenge daily. He claimed the midnight prayer averages over 2 million viewers daily.

The man alleged that a single video from the Hallelujah Challenge, which goes on for 21 to 24 days and has 2 seasons every year, has the potential to earn Nathaniel N5 million on YouTube.

Iswellthecapitalist stated that he did the maths for people to understand the sacrifices Nathaniel made to bring the gospel to them.

"But did you know Pastor Nathaniel Bassey intentionally refuses to monetise it? I did the MATH and the numbers are SHOCKING!" the man wrote in his caption.

The Hallelujah Challenge is not monetised because Pastor Nathaniel Bassey stated that he was not doing the midnight challenge for money, but for religious purposes.

How YouTube Monetisation Works

You need to have at least 1,000 subscribers, 4,000 public watch hours on long-form videos in the last 365 days, or 10 million public Shorts views in the last 90 days.

The video of the man alleging how much Nathaniel Bassey could have made from the Hallelujah Challenge is below:

Comments About Nathaniel Bassey's Alleged Monetisation Sacrifice

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video. Read the comments below:

AbdulmaleekIx said:

"The one way he dey collect for shows nko."

Stecojnr commented:

"Baba dey fear Google. Them fit ban am for copyright infringement AdSense dey quick ban Nigeria AdSense account. If he registered with a us or UK account he will monetize it just like Jerry Eze."

Blockbaleen said:

"He rejected ₦1.4B so he could cash the ultimate eternal check. That's not a loss, that's a strategic investment with a divine ROI."

TheRedSavannah commented:

"There is a point you serve God to where money means nothing. What people don't realize is we are talking about the owner of all things here. He can reward him with 100 times that in an instant but God is not about material things at all. Seek ye first the kingdom of God."

pasadinamuhnk said:

"Some of you really think those who God almighty Really called to do his work, care about CHASING MONEY."

chinedu_D231 said:

"This one brain don loss kpata kpata... First, where did he get the #1.4 billion from? Which business or work does he earn from to give him such money?"

EasyM_sniper commented:

"Religion is funny… so the same God that called Nathaniel Bassey and Jerry Eze told one to monetize his youtube page and told the other one not to."

