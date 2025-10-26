Davido Meets Priscilla Ojo, Hubby Juma Jux in Abuja, OBO Playful Warning to Tanzanian Singer Trends
- A video capturing the moment Davido linked up with Priscilla Ojo and her husband, Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, in Abuja has gone viral
- The short conversation between the Afrobeats star and Juma Jux as they embraced each other warmed hearts online
- The video has, however, stirred up past drama involving Davido, Iyabo Ojo, and Priscilla, as netizens shared mixed reactions
Nigerian international act David Adeleke, better known as Davido, warmed hearts following his conversation with Tanzanian singer Juma Jux, as he appealed to him to take good care of Priscilla Ojo, his wife.
Davido made the comment in a viral video that captured the moment he linked up with Priscilla and Juma Jux in Abuja on Saturday, October 25.
Recall that Priscilla and the Tanzanian singer tied the knot in multiple ceremonies this year and welcomed their son, Rakeem, in Canada on August 24, 2025.
They recently returned to Lagos, Nigeria, with Rakeem, where they were received with drums and songs before flying to Abuja to perform at the Medicaid Cancer Foundation event on Saturday, October 25, 2025.
During the unexpected linkup, Davido said:
“Happy married life. You are enjoying it. Take care of my sister oh.”
Priscilla was seen smiling alongside others in the video as they watched her husband and Davido.
This comes amid Davido’s feud with Priscilla’s mother, actress Iyabo Ojo.
Recall that the DMW label owner reportedly unfollowed Iyabo Ojo on Instagram after she accused him of chasing clout with the late singer Mohbad’s case.
Iyabo made this known in a leaked WhatsApp group chat shared by VeryDarkMan on social media.
The video capturing the moment Davido linked up with Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux is below:
Reactions as Davido meets Priscilla Ojo, husband
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read the comments below:
30bg5936 commented:
"Sister wey unfollow u...with her fake laugh..I like OBO sha..he no get wahala."
jazmia_jordan said:
"He said, “take care of my sister” Prisci has the best network @chiomagoodhair is another person that’s so loving and protective of them."
temi__expensive commented:
"Awwww Juma and David Take care of my sister ohhhhh Davido will forever be a sweet man No time for bad vibes no time for hate at all."
i_am_dinmaa said:
"Ekwensu fans in the mud Y’all tried to cause tension and h8 between this two kings with baseless wedding comparison."
chikazoo23 said:
"Davido no get his time. Priscilla always wanted this."
amebo1ofafrica said:
"@thechefchi please tell your husband to avoid this couple. We don’t like this friendship. As a strong fan. I kick against it. They have been jealous of both of u and copying Davido. A word is enough for the wise.
omalichalu23 reacted:
"They didn't link up . They saw at the airport is that a link up. Before una say Davido dey chase clouth."
Priscilla, Rakeem mark Juma Jux's birthday
Legit.ng also reported that Priscilla and her son showed that they missed nothing from her husband’s birthday celebration, despite not being physically present with him.
Prisicllla shared a video capturing how she specially marked the occasion with their son in Canada.
She was seen dancing with her baby as fans were delighted after watching the clip and extended warm wishes to the new family.
