Jojo of Lele shared a video with her fans on her Instagram page, playing VDM's song in the background

In the clip, she flaunted her new-look while explaining who VDM is to her, and she appeared to be pregnant

Fans quickly reacted to the video, tagging VDM and congratulating both content creators

Content creator Josephine Sunday, better known as Jojo Lele, left her fans confused after sharing a video of herself.

In the clip, a song by social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), played in the background as she flaunted her new look.

Fans react to Jojo of Lele's video, they tagged VDM. Photo credit@jojooflele

She was wearing a bra top while also sharing various pictures of VDM, the "Ratel President."

Jojo appeared to be pregnant, as a noticeable baby bump was visible in the video. The content creator, who was previously dragged by media personality Radiogad a few months ago, was seen using her hand to hold her alleged baby bump as she shared the pregnancy video.

She turned in the video to show different angles of her growing tummy to her fans.

Jojo of Lele hails VDM in post

In the caption, Jojo of Lele praised VDM, calling him a man with a heart of gold, adding a love emoji at the end of her message.

Fans react to Jojo of Lele's video

VDM trends over Jojo of Lele's video. Photo credit@verydarkblackman

Fans quickly reacted to the video, speculating that the pregnancy must belong to VDM. They gushed over the post, commenting that the "Ratel Prince" was already on the way.

Some fans laughed and warned Jojo not to confuse them about whether she was pregnant or not.

This comes a few weeks after VDM video-called Jojo Lele to wish her a happy birthday. In the video, Jojo expressed excitement at hearing from VDM, mentioning that she wasn’t having an elaborate celebration, as VDM wished her more money.

Additionally, she was seen having a great time at the club with VDM's brother a few months ago, and VDM even called her his “in-law” in a video, causing her to blush.

How fans reacted to the Jojo of Lele's video

Reactions have trailed the post made by the content creator. Many laughed at her and congratulated her to having VDM finally to herself. Here are comments below:

@adeyemifrodo stated:

"Dem go say Jojo don carry Belle now ooo."

@digitalimma_ commented:

"who go catch this girl for me."

@gpowergrey shared:

"Our new RATEL prince is on the way."

@teaserprank2 said:

"I will believe it when I see it one Facebook."

@neekahs_luxurybeads__ shared:

"Abeg oooo, don’t confuse FB fam."

@dailywebmedia said:

"This geh, abi na VDM run you belle?"

@comr.212 shared:

"verydarkblackman your attention is needed, abeg kindly put ring for her hand make e become official. Man to man marry a woman that is loyal and crazy about you, e get why. Congratulations on advance."

Source: Legit.ng