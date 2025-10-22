DJ Cuppy has shared a video discussing her relationship with her younger sister, Temi, who recently got married

Temi walked down the aisle with her singer husband, Mr. Eazi, in a lavish ceremony in Iceland

Fans reacted to DJ Cuppy's thoughts on her life now that her sister has moved to her husband's house

Florence Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, has shared an emotional video about her younger sister, Temi.

In the clip, she was visibly emotional, and fans were moved to comfort her after hearing her words. According to DJ Cuppy, life hasn't been the same since her sister got married to singer Mr. Eazi.

Temi Otedola tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in August, filled with pomp and pageantry.

The couple later shared plush videos and pictures from the ceremony a few weeks after their wedding, which was attended by several billionaires from around the world.

Mr. Eazi even released a song featuring clips from his wedding to Temi, which was later recreated by Ikorodu Bois in their viral video.

In her post, DJ Cuppy explained that adjusting to life after her sister's marriage has been a tough reality check, as things just haven't felt the same.

DJ Cuppy shares her location



In the video, DJ Cuppy mentioned that she was finally back in London, but life still felt different without her sister around.

Fans flooded the comment section to offer encouragement, praising the strong bond between the sisters. One fan even shared that they used to experience separation anxiety when away from their sibling.

This isn't the first time DJ Cuppy has spoken about her sister's wedding. A few weeks ago, she was seen at church, but instead of listening to the clergy, she was scrolling through her phone to check out pictures from Temi's wedding.

How fans reacted to DJ Cuppy's post

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the disc jockey about her sister. Here are comments below:

@adaigwe__ commented:

"OMG!, that headline got me scared for a bit.

My heart don cut. Thank God abeg."

@taaatibg reacted:

"If you have beautiful and cordial relationship with your siblings, you'd understand her better.





@uchemaduagwu shared:

"I go marry you if you beg me."



@tolabayo_ wrote:

"I also have this separation anxiety from my sister, but in the long run, everyone will go to husband’s house innit."

@jooy_alex stated:

"I felt like this too when my sister got married."

