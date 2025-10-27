Lateef Adedeimeji has shared a video where he cleared the air concerning the trending video about his wife and two men

Mo Bimpe trended at her movie premiere after two men lifted her in the presence of her husband

Speaking on the incident, the ace actor went online to share the backstory of what went down at the said event

Nigerians are finally getting the explanation they deserve after a video of Lateef Adedeimeji and his wife trended online.

Lateef Adedeimeji and his wife were having a great time at her movie premiere when two men suddenly lifted her. His reaction remained as online users tagged it as disrespectful.

Lateef Adedimeji Clears air the air over viral clip of two men carrying Mo Bimpe. Credit: @adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

Speaking on the viral moment, Adedeimeji revealed that it was a fun moment from his wife Mo Bimpe's movie premiere.

The actor also addressed those who carried his wife, jesting that they would be arrested if they ever tried it again.



In his words:

"A time we all had at “HEALING”watch party 😄It was a fun, exciting and uplifting moment. These are my family oh 😂 I see we’re trending ! @climax107 @femisoundtv oya nao 😀 if you carry my wife like that again, Olopa ma ko everybody 🤣😅."



Watch the video here:

Lateef Adedimeji's post trends online

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@aishalawal1 said:

"If only they know how playful climax is😂😂😂."

@feyi_adeyanju said:

"A fun night I will never forget 🔥🔥🔥Glad to be part of this amazing family 🔥🔥❤️."

@only1ho2 said:

"Alaye Emabinu jare 😂 dem no go do am again!… @femisoundtv na you i pity oo cos that Mushin guy @climax107 go bob if kasala burst o 😂😂😂😂😂 #Healing Season."

Lateef Adedimeji reacts to naysayers over wife's video. Credit: @adedemejilateef

Source: Instagram

@feyi_adeyanju said:

"A fun night I will never forget 🔥🔥🔥Glad to be part of this amazing family 🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️."

@the_real_bhad_of_lagos_ said:

"As una life hard 😂😂😂the husband don help una post ham 😂😂😂Amebo people."

@rabolcakes_events said:

"Beautiful people with a good heart ❤️. Welldone guys👍👏👏."

@shoes_by_demokraft said:

"Husband said FEMMM to you all by pôsting it hinself😂😂😂😂."

@adufe7898 said:

"Online inlaw can rest now alhaji don post am himself 😂."

@hrm_dubay said:

"You people put emotions in everything 😂 una don forget say they be artist; person way Dey cry once they hear action 😂👏."

@eatandlivefish said:

"😂😂😂😂Oni nkan ti post nkan eee, if you still dey get headache after he posted it himself, you need serious healing 😂😂 so go to YouTube and watch Healing on Mobimpe TV. Leyin post yiii, to ba post negative comments, o ma ri ija Abija 😮."

@adekemibabatunde said:

"Thank God you post this o bcos Awon agborodun tife ma drag eni eleni 😂."



Prophesy on Lateef Adedimeji and wife Mo'Bimpe

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng aNigerian prophetess shared a prophecy concerning Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe.

The prophetess disclosed that she had a dream in which she saw the pair becoming parents. She explained that the vision came to her on two different occasions, and in both, the outcome was the same: the couple had welcomed a baby.

Source: Legit.ng