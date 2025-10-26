A video from Mo Bimpe's new movie premiere in Lagos is making waves across social media platforms

The highlight was Mo Bimpe's husband, actor Lateef Adedimeji's reaction to the moment two men lifted his wife off the ground

The video has ignited mixed reactions, with some netizens criticising the men for disrespecting Lateef Adedimeji with their action

Yoruba actress Adebimpe Oyebade, better known as Mo Bimpe, has left people talking over a viral clip from the premiere of her new film Healing in Lagos, as two excited men, who appeared to be fans, lifted her off the ground in the presence of her husband, actor Lateef Adedimeji.

The scene has sparked debate on social media, with many pointing out Adedimeji’s facial reaction.

Lateef Adedimeji’s response to how male fans lifted his wife trends. Credit: adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

Lateef, though in visible surprise, quickly composed himself as he jokingly raised his hand while demanding they drop his wife.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actress Habibat Jinad shared a painful story about her strained relationship with Lateef Adedimeji. She revealed that he blocked her for four years.

In a video, the actress recalled how they both started their acting journeys from humble beginnings before fame and fortune changed everything.

Reactions trail Lateef Adedimeji's response to how fans carried his wife. Credit: adedimejilateef

Source: Instagram

The viral video of two men carrying Mo Bimpe is below:

Comments on Mo Bimpe's viral video

While some social media users found the video hilarious, others debated whether such public displays were appropriate for a married celebrity, arguing that the fans overstepped personal boundaries.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video; read them below:

BenRmc_ said:

"This one don go lmao . You can’t tell me they didn’t have something together and he carried her like that . He dey pipe Lateef wife."

ridbay commented:

"You carry my wife like this, everywhere go first blurry."

munagodd said:

"No be even say them carry the woman be the problem, them just dey juggle her "

GratiDeo said:

"The friend that carried, the wife that allowed him to carry her like that, and the co friends that couldn't stop that from happening, on God all of una go collect

Miss me with “ it's not that deep/serious ” walahi he serious like mad to me."

eezywayne14 commented:

"The only way any sensitive man will let this go is if that man carrying his wife is her sibling. Anything other than that, the marriage is hitting the rock immediately, what stupid disrespect is that."

47kasz commented:

"Make nobody carry my wife or even my babe for my presence. Abeg I no Dey play like that."

Kurlinx said:

"Is this not all shades of wrong?? Like how excited can you be to lift someone else's wife off the ground? Probably something he does even do at home. Make una dey calm down abeg."

Prophesy on Lateef Adedimeji and wife Mo'Bimpe

Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian prophetess shared a prophecy concerning Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe.

The prophetess disclosed that she had a dream in which she saw the pair becoming parents.

She explained that the vision came to her on two different occasions, and in both, the outcome was the same: the couple had welcomed a baby.

Source: Legit.ng