Yhemo Lee has reacted to the trending news about Wizkid's first son, Boluwatife Balogun

The 14-year-old was captured in a video dancing to the snippet of his very first track, and many loved it

Fans said Boluwatife's teaser sounded like an Afrobeat song, and what Yhemo Lee had to say about it ignited reactions online

Wizkid's first son, Boluwatife Balogun, has been on the lips of online users after he showcased his musical talent in the most unexpected way.

The young chap hit the studios about a week ago and released the snippet of his debut track. The song received equal parts of praise and criticism.

Yhemo Lee shares reaction as Wizkid's son trends. Credit: @yhemo_lee, @wizkidayo, @tifebalogun

Earlier today, a video from his studio session was shared again, where he rebranded his IG page and revealed the song title to be "Champion Sound."

Many reacted to Bolu's bold move, including Yhemo Lee, who described him as his father's retirement plan.

His comment resonated with many, who also shared their hot takes.



See the post here:

Yhemo Lee's comment on Wizkid's son trends

Read some reactions as compiled belwo:

@stanley_6_to_6 said:

"Bolu Mother couldn’t get wizkid to marry as an artist, now she is building her own artist to come out like Burna mum 💪. This Bolu mum is blessed right from the day she met wizkid."

@big_wave1 said:

"This boy fit later diss e papa, e no even sound like upcoming 😂."

@sunnyboysunn said:

"The song is sounding nice make we no lie sha 😂😂."

@blackyolkgram said:

"E go be like film till Don baba J sign AM."

@peterjohn430 said:

"The boy no gree start small listen to the quality of his rhythm and flows."



@oasis_akp said:

"He no won just allow he papa enjoy he prime 😂🔥🔥🔥."

Yhemo Lee reacts to Wizkid's son, Boluwatife's new song. Credit: @yhemo_lee

@ebrym0 said:

"Wetin me I know say Odumodu don challenge all rappers 😂."

@mr_deno66 said:

"Hope you no say as your fav dey see this small boy na dey fear because that small boy go first am collect Grammy 😭😭."

@heis.abel said:

"Bro say make dem pass baton😂 e no even sound like upcoming artist.. wahala go sup for industry my people."

@maery66679 said:

"He no lie ohh if una no fit afford the papa make una afford the son 😂😂."

@emma_consists said:

"Retirement plans you deny a fatherly love hmm if i was his mom the relationship will continue this way."

@rickylee16071 said:

"I’m proud of you @wizkidayo you are one of those who fight it till the top I pray God answers all my own prayers as well 🤲🏼❤️."



