Regina Daniels' brother, Sammy, made headlines again after she announced her new house in Lagos

The embattled Nigerian actress and influencer trended online following her alleged marriage crisis with Ned Nwoko

Reacting to the news of her latest feat, her brother went online to share his thoughts, getting reactions from fans

Regina Daniels' elder brother, Sammy, has triggered another round of reactions after his post about his sister's new house.

Legit.ng has reported that Regina Daniels bought herself a mansion in the Ajah area of Lagos, and she has been trending since then.

In her caption, she noted that she needed a roof over her head, so she bought herself and her family a new house.

In her words:

"In my house I am a Queen ! 👸I needed a roof over my head so I got this for me and my family 🫶."

Her brother Sammy also shared a photo with Regina as they posed in front of the house. He threw shade at naysayers, stating that this was how to respond. He also congratulated his darling sister on her latest achievement.



Sammy wrote:

"Now this is how to respond! Speak in the English 😁🫶🏻 doings girl congratulations 🍾 my angel! Don’t forget “in my house I am a queen."

See the post below:

This comes on the tail of the rumours that Regina Daniels returned to Senator Ned's house following their clash.

Sammy's post on Regina's house draws reactions

Read some reactions below:

@cecilia__remi said:

"I don’t understand this urge to spite Ned like it’s not his money they used to buy house."

@sashyhairempire said:

"Is good that she has a supportive family. That’s the best thing that can happen to you when you are going through stuff like this. Not the family that will force you to stay where they are be@t!ng you, because of what people will say. Leave to live."

@dflowergirlje said:

"Honestly speaking I love her sister and brother …But you see the mama nah she gan gan be the case."

@kene_nicholas said:

"Nobody to tell them the truth? There is power in peace and quiet. Forget social media validation and take things slow."

@j.a.n.e_t said:

"As long as they’re happy! Next."

@berlyfied said:

"In all of the domestic violence brouhaha I no hear Mercy Johnson speak up for her o but if it was the other way around she for dey.......hmm! I comment my reserve."

@anitablackraffiat said:

"Surrounded by family, filled with love."



@monas_unisex_salon_ said:

"Wetin una come dey fine find for another person house before ? Don’t bite the finger that fed you regardless."



@mmiriprincess

"A star girl forever, no one can take that away from her 👏👏❤️❤️."

@adedoyin_ayeni said:

"The queen in her own house!! Congratulations this is huge and beautiful 🎊🎉😍."



Regina Daniels’ brother shares song against abuse



According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Regina Daniels' brother, Sammy, reshared an old video from 2022 of him singing against domestic violence.

The Nollywood actress' brother, in the old video, dropped lyrics about how domestic violence could ruin a family.

Sammy's song stirred speculation on social media, with many making bold claims about Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko

