A pregnant widow who was accused of killing her husband visited his grave in tears, as she shared her struggles

She opened up about how his family allegedly took her 2 children away after his death and other things they did

Netizens who came across the lady's video sympathised with her and shared similar experiences

A Nigerian widow moved people to tears as she visited her husband's gravesite after his burial.

She lamented over what she was facing after her husband's death, alleging that the family accused her of killing him.

Pregnant Widow Visits Husband’s Grave, Weeps About Her Struggles in Video: “Dem Say Na Me Kill You”

Source: TikTok

In a video by @pshairq, the widow sat on the ground beside her husband's gravesite.

What she said caught people's attention online.

She captioned the video:

"With tears in my heart, I went back to where my husband was laid to rest. Not to fight, not to prove a point — but to hand every pain, every lie, and every insult back to the ground that took him.

"My heart bleeds, but my spirit is stronger. Rest on, my love."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as widow visits husband's graveside

Tabitha said:

As a woman pray not to marry talkative husband honestly I feel her pains

Adeseun Folami Arisk said:

Them Dey drag the wife but can’t raise money to buy cement and do the burial ground. Same on them stay strong sis

sultan turaki abdullahi said:

never u tell ur family members, anything bad about ur wife ,cux u fit forgive her ,but ur family members will never forgive her ,na advice sha

Chidex Global Oil and gas said:

Until we hear from the other family member. Don't conclude case out of pity. None of us knew what transpired

Blessed said:

Na so generational curse take they start, Na so children and unborn children take they suffer for offense wey them no know anything about….. this is so painful, in anything you do in life before you get married SHINE YOUR EYEEEEEEES because with such a pain ehnhhh curses can go farrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr very very very far especially marrying into a bad family GENERATION UNBORN WILL SUFFER FOR IT.

flourish 80 said:

my sister pls plan ur relocation, and start your life afresh, my God! you have been through a lot already the best way to heal is to distance and disconnect totally from them. pls go with your kids. sorry for your loss.

buchinyere said:

Omo this late in-laws dey play with fire. What ever you are doing in this life don’t make a widow curse u Omo e dey go far ooo."

Source: Legit.ng