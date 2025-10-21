Regina Daniels' brother, Sammy West, has reshared an old video from 2022 of him singing against domestic violence

The Nollywood actress' brother, Sammy West, in the old video dropped lyrics about how domestic violence could ruin a family

Sammy West's song has stirred speculation on social media, with many making bold claims about Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko

Actress Regina Daniels' brother, Sammy West, has continued to show support for her amid the crisis in her marriage with Senator Ned Nwoko.

Fueling more reactions, Sammy West recently took to his Instastory to share an old video of him singing against domestic violence from 2022.

Regina's brother, in his lyrics, shared how domestic violence could ruin a family as he advised partners to flee when love no longer holds in a relationship.

"There must be ups and downs in life, but love helps one survive once, but if it causes fight, then you have to run for life. Make it not be like say papa kill mama in front of pikin, police arrest papa, he goes to prison, what will happen to the pikin?" Sammy West's lyrics read in part.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Regina and Nwoko's relationship became a topic of discussion on social media following allegations of domestic violence against the senator.

In a viral clip, Regina was heard saying, "I cannot stand the violence anymore, it is getting too much."

In the background, voices of some women could be heard urging the mother of two to calm down and drink water.

In related news, Legit.ng also reported that Regina Daniels' brother emphatically stated that Regina was not affiliated with drug abuse in any form.

The old video of Regina Daniels' brother singing against domestic abuse is below:

Reactions trail Regina Daniels' brother's song.

The music lyrics have since drawn reactions on social media, with many sharing diverse comments as they applauded Sammy West for standing by his sister.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed the video, read them below:

Regina Daniels’ brother acuses Ned Nwoko

Legit.ng also reported that Regina Daniels’ brother, Sammy, continued to spill intriguing revelations about Ned Nwoko.

He shared heartbreaking pictures of Regina bleeding and accused the senator of hitting his wife with a gun.

This came after the billionaire politician alleged that his wife had recently destroyed his property.

