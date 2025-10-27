Senator Ned Nwoko, in a new video, explained why he felt pity for men with one wife

The lawmaker, who also encouraged polygamy over monogamy, debunked claims of domestic violence against him

Ned Nwoko's comments about polygamy come amid his marital crisis with Nollywood actress Regina Daniels

Senator Ned Nwoko has ignited debate on social media following his comments about men with one wife.

Nwoko stated he felt sorry for men who have only one wife, arguing that polygamy offers greater stability and balance in marriage than monogamy.

The lawmaker representing Delta North, while speaking on Channels Television on Saturday, October 26, said:

“I feel sorry for those who have one wife. Just imagine standing on one leg, it’s difficult. But with two, three, or four, you’re more balanced. That’s the example I give."

When reminded that the Bible discouraged polygamy, Nwoko countered, saying:

“The Old Testament does. I am a man of faith. But that’s not what we are here for.”

The senator, who is married to four wives, maintained he had no regrets about his marital decisions.

“No, I don’t have any regret. I would do the same thing again. You should marry who you want to marry,” he said.

He also dismissed allegations of domestic violence involving his wife, Regina Daniels, describing them as false.

“I am not a violent person. I respect my wives and love them and my kids,” he added.

Reactions trail Ned Nwoko’s comments

The lawmaker's stance on polygamy has since sparked a debate on social media.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions. Read the comments below:

kckingson2 said:

"If she's tired, polygamy solves it If she's not in the mood, polygamy solves it

If she doesn't want to submit, polygamy.. If she's unavailable, polygamy solves it .If she's on her period, polygamy solves it."

waleobiz said:

"This man really said monogamy is leg day. Baba out here building marriage like a tripod plus one."

Iamkolotayo commented:

"Interesting take. How then do you satisfy them equally. One will always suffer."

Akinbola25 commented:

"Polygamy is the best if you have money to finance it and emotional intelligence to control it."

heisturnx commented:

"Woman fit done show this baba shege when he never get am clean.. Cux I done try lie give myself if I fit marry 2 but no."

powerchibueze said:

"Omoooo na Regina Daniel l00se oo… baba no even send am, if I be Regina I for go back to am."

Ayobami_A1 said:

"That’s the rule. Marry 1 if you love your wife, marry more than 1 if you love yourself."

Mudiaga247 commented:

"it’s an interesting mix of humor, power, and self-justification. He makes it sound easy, but in reality, it takes a rare level of emotional intelligence, resources, and maturity to manage even one healthy relationship, not to mention four."

Brighter2N said:

"polygamy indeed. That's why his not bothered about Regina."

