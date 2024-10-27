A Nigerian X user has gone online to shower praises on Pastor Nathaniel Basey, the founder of Hallelujah Challenge

His reason for doing so was simply because the famous pastor refused to monetize his YouTube page despite the traffic his program pulls in

His post has now generated tons of reactions from social media users online, who found this unbelievable

An X user's post on the site has drawn the attention of online users to Nathaniel Bassey, the pastor who is notable for the famous Hallelujah Challenge, to which many have been testifying.

In the tweet, the user revealed that Hallelujah Challenge's YouTube page, which has over 2 million subscribers and garners millions of views per post, was not monetized by pastor Nathaniel Bassey.

The Twitter user shared how humbling he found this action despite the current craze for earning from YouTube.

His revelation shocked many, who would have expected the pastor to act by everyone else who runs YouTube channels.

The user, identified as @Ayan_Eledumare tweeted:

"I know Pastor Nath has said it before but over again, it humbles me and put me on my knees to know that he didn't monetize his YouTube channel despite the Hallelujah Challenge traffic. That's intentionally not making thousands of dollars. God, please bless him. 🥹❤️."

Reaction to X user's revelation

@OyadipeOpeyemi:

"He chose no to. There is no pride or sin in it. So, dont make it seems as if it is an achievement."

@audaciousfashion:

"Very nice of him… nothing wrong with monetizing it too."

@abuja__hairwizard:

"So how bout you monetize it collect the money and give it to charity instead of giving it to YouTube."

@intimatesbykoko:

"He has his reasons. Whatever it is; that’s a disciplined man right there."

@_lolashub:

"I honestly think he should sha. It will go a long way to help The Hallelujah Challenge."

@inioluwanimoje:

"Pastor Nath that refuses monetary gift into his personal account even when apostle selman insisted sometimes ago."

@nuliques:

"He should monetize it and use the money for charity 🙂my 2 cents."

Daddy Freeze blows hot

Meanwhile, Nigerian media personality Daddy Freeze aired his displeasure with Nathaniel Bassey’s Hallelujah Challenge.

The OAP tackled a netizen who joined his Instagram Live to tell him to join the ongoing prayer session.

Daddy Freeze cursed out the fan and revealed his feelings about the viral social media challenge among Nigerian Christians.

