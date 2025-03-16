Nigerian content creators upped their earnings on social media platforms between 2024 and 2025

Reports say Spotify, the music-streaming platform, disclosed that Nigerian artists earned over 50 billion in 2024

Top YouTube creators such as Jerry Eze and Mark Angel are among the leading earners on the platform

Nigerians are increasing their earnings from content platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, X, Spotify and other platforms as content creation blossoms in Nigeria.

Nigerian artists earned about N50 billion in royalties from Spotify in 2024. The figure is more than double the amount paid by the music-streaming platform the previous year and five times greater in 2022.

Nigerian artists earn big on Spotify

Spotify’s 2024 Loud & Clear report disclosed this last week.

Spotify Africa’s managing director, Jocely Muhutu, disclosed that the payments show the rising global demand for Nigerian music and the platform’s commitment to supporting artists.

According to her, this means that if you’re in Oslo, Tokyo, or anywhere, you can discover or listen to Nigerian artists for the first time.

According to Playboard, Nigerian preacher, Jerry Eze, a preacher on YouTube, remains Nigeria’s highest earner on the video platform, hitting over N7 billion between 2019 and 2025.

Jerry Eze tops the list

The founder of Streams of Joy International and convener of the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration, an online digital prayer meeting, earned more than N7 billion on YouTube's video-sharing platform.

His average daily earnings on YouTube are over N7 million, and he earned N7 billion in total from the platform.

Eze's highest earning was on Sunday, July 16, 2023, when he witnessed a surge in traffic, with over N21 million in revenues in a single day.

According to reports, Mark Angel, a YouTube comedian, earned about $300,000 to $500,000 by 2023.

He reportedly earned $4.2 million in annual revenue from YouTube.

BusinessDay reports that a YouTuber, Christian Kedibe said he earned N23 million from the platform in four years, noting he has made one-third of the amount this year.

He said earning is about the content creators put out and it must resonate with the audience.

Experts explain how to earn more

Nigerians also intensified earnings on X, formerly Twitter, by selling products and content.

Reports say that in 2024, Meta disclosed that Nigerian social media content creators on its platform would earn as much as N150,000 for 10,000 views on their content, starting June 2024.

Reports show that Nigerians prefer watching videos to texts, social media experts say.

According to them, video content is more compelling and keeps the audience entertained, saying they are ideal for storytelling.

