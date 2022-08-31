BBNaija season 3 star, Ifu Ennada took to her Instagram story channel to delve into a controversial issue about the trend of bodywork among ladies

The reality star declared that gone are the days when women have different body shapes and reminisced on the times when slim girls appear in music videos

She also talked about a fan who trolled her for not getting her body done in other to increase her market value

Nigerians have reacted differently to Ifu Ennada's thought-provoking post about body enhancement among ladies

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 3 housemate, Ifu Ennada took to her Instagram to address the rising cases of body enhancement among ladies.

The beautiful actress noted that almost every girl in Nigeria has had a course to work on her backside or hips and wondered when that has become a standard for beauty.

Ifu Ennada speaks on body enhancement trends. Credit: @ifuennada

Source: Instagram

She further noted that she has nothing against the trend but she is just concerned about the indirect campaign against natural and healthy bodies that are not overly curvy.

According to her:

"Is this because the society (including women) tends to rate surgically enhanced bodies as hotter than their opposites? I remember when music videos used to have lots of slim girls and that seemed like the standard of beauty. Will we get back to the days when most girls don't have identical body shapes?"

She further shared her experience with a troll who advised her to get her body done so her market value will increase.

Read her full text below:

Nigerians react to Ifu Ennada's post

Social media users have reacted differently to Ifu Ennada's post about natural bodies and enhanced ones.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mirabelmicky:

"Don't mind them, natural body is the most beautiful."

Dasola077:

"The rate of surgery is too much."

Onyehighway:

"Omo na only 2 people remain for this world wey never do surgery o."

Rosiee.o.g:

"Thank God I’m naturally endowed... all these kind talk no concern me."

Laur.ac73:

"If you want to talk to Khloe go direct no dey cut corners."

