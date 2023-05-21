Big Brother Naija star, Ifu Ennada, attended the 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) in grand style

The reality TV star sported an eccentric black latex look designed by Tiannah Empire which attracted online trolls

In a recent series of InstaStory rants, Ifu Ennada clapped back at critics, revealing interesting details about the look

Ifu Ennada is not here for anyone trying to troll her over the fashion choices she makes.

Photos of the BBNaija star Credit: @ifuennada

Source: Instagram

The 2023 Africa Magic Viewer's Choice Awards (AMVCA) took place on Saturday evening, May 20, and the Big Brother Naija star attended in an avant-garde statement piece.

Perhaps in a bid to outdo her 2022 look, Ennada made sure to spark a conversation around her look which featured black latex and circular designs.

However, she received heat online over the look designed by Tiannah Empire. Following this, Ennada took to her Instagram Story to address her critics.

She also revealed that the dress took 720 hours to make, which is about a month

Part of her post reads:

“If you guys can accept unique Nigerians like Speed Darlington and Portable, why can’t you accept me? Aren’t you people tired of insulting me every day? I woke up to insults everywhere; my comment section, my DMs, blogs. Why can’t you guys just accept that I love to be uniquely different?

Some of you have gone ahead to say I’m Tiannah’s Lab Rat, no I’m not. What I ask for is exactly what I get.“Some of you even insinuate she styles me free of charge, no she doesn’t. Yes she gives me a discount, but what I pay still runs into millions. These looks are not cheap or free.”

Swipe to see the posts below:

AMVCA 2023: Social media users react to Ifu Ennada's comment about dress

stackchyna__:

"I feel Nigeria should accept the creativity and d work on the cloth it all about the creativeness and effort if she was a big star in the foreign country I know how much they will appreciate this."

fi.del_:

"But why spend millions to look like a scape goat if you do something controversial, also expect controversial reactions."

dazzlnsbeautylounge:

"Why is she so concerned about what ppl are saying tho?? She always want to trend.. so there she has it."

onyi_steph:

"You dress to be noticed and u want to tell Nigerians how to react to your dressing,you for no post am."

cee___ce:

"I feel she loves d attention because this is not the first or 2nd time she’s been dragged for dem weird outfits. She definitely knew she would be dragged for this one .Just wondering how she would sit on chairs with that outfit?"

woods_lauretta:

"Ifu should rest abeg, she even wore the same outfit with someone else at the AMVCAs. She should invest in a better stylist with class next time, there’s no point trying to make a “statement” when you don’t look good doing it."

annextin:

"This lady always wear extraordinary fashion. Never a dull moment. This phools will hail foreigner but always hate and spew trash about their own!!"

