Social media users already know that whenever Opeyemi Famakin surfaces online, he's about to drag or comment on a restaurant or food content creator.

The online food critic has made a name for himself as one of Nigeria's biggest food critics. In a recent update, Opeyemi Famakin was interviewed by top media personality Chude Jide-Onwo about his life's journey, career and past experiences.

In the interview clip, which is now making the rounds online, Opeyemi revealed that he has never failed in his life and does not know how to handle failure.

He boldly stated that he had a high-paying job as a Senior Editor in an undisclosed firm but got a message to embark on his food-critic path—one which was just his hobby at the time.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Opeyemi Famakin, in his usual way, decided to review restaurants owned by celebrities in Lagos. The Internet personality has been sharing videos in which he reviews jollof rice from celebrity-owned restaurants like Whitemoney Jollof, Nina Miraj, Rexie, and many others.

In his new clip, he clarified that since Cubana Chiefpriest is a celebrity who owns a restaurant in Lagos, his will also be reviewed. He said he did not want his audience and the nightlife boss’ fans to come for him as he was not being biased in any way and would give his honest review.

How fans reacted to the post

Read some reactions below:

@stepout_footwears:

"I personally like his audacity."

@jhuules:

"Say what you want oo but Ope is a good at what he does."

@pazimo_billion:

"He talks like child sometimes, he should focus on food alone and stop talking down on tribes."

@chi_n.a.g.o.r.o.m:

"I like Ope's guts abeg....and sometimes I feel bad at how he is criticized."

@naija.bakers:

"Bold, audacious and intentional. That’s who Ope is."

@keeng_gustavo93:

"I’ve never failed in my life” Ah ah!"

@stellamaris_thoughtful:

"I started following Ope when he started on Tiktok 😂😂... His Audacity dey sweet me😊even if he says anything I don't agree with, the soft spot is there🙌."

@gidis_pap:

"Ope is a force , I have seen him bring brand to lime light. He is who he say he is. Just a post changes business around. What will take you years to achieve is turned into a day."

@lenahsszn:

"I really like the guy sha! He is doing his thing and God is backing him. Bless you."

Opeyemi Famakin Cries out over Cubana CP

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin recently visited Cubana Chiefpriest's restaurant in Imo state, and his review of the place seems to have angered the billionaire businessman.

Famakin has put out an alert about his life being threatened as the Cubana Chiefpriest slid into his DM to call him a low-life and threaten Karma catching up with him.

The food critic also pointed out that the Chief priest used two different tones in his reactions, one for the comment he shared publicly and the threat in the message he sent to his DM.

