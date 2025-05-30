Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin has been shunned by a perfume seller on X (formerly known as Twitter)

The critic had gone online to claim that he was the best-smelling man in Lagos and dared anyone better to come forward

However, he got dragged by the lady after he claimed to have bought a ‘niche’ perfume for nine million

A Nigerian perfume seller went online to drag popular food critic Opeyemi Famakin after his claim about his perfume collection some days ago.

The food critic had gone online to show off his perfumes and claimed that he bought a certain piece for N1 million Naira.

Lady slams Opeyemi Famakin over his online display of perfumes. Credit: @opeyemifamakin

Source: Instagram

Famakin proceeded to note that there was no man in Lagos who smelled better than him and dared anyone who did to come forward.

On the contrary, a lady surfaced and asked Famakin if he was sure he was not scammed, as the price he mentioned does not seem to fit the original.

She also pointed out that the packaging of the perfume he displayed seemed a bit different.

The lady wrote, identified as Smellgood Queen said:

"Hi Opeyemi, who is your perfume plug? This is not me trying to be funny but they are selling fake to you incase you’re unaware. I work with floraiku and I’ve unboxed 8 of their perfumes that I directly got from the brand. This is not their packaging, this looks fake."

See the post below:

Opyemi Famakin, however, refused to compete with the wristwatch community and promised to maintain his lane

Reactions as lady drags Opeyemi Famakin

Read some reactions below:

@AbrahamMacHILLS said:

"What if that your own na the fake?"

@mowaGLINT said:

"So the brand that made the perfume sent me a fake bottle?? Hope nothing o."

@mowaGLINT said:

"I’m not selling anything 😂 just follow me on IG @mowasmellsgood for perfume reviews, giveaways, first impressions, how to layer your fragrances and smell good routines 🥰🥰."

Lady slams Opeyemi Famakin over his online display of perfumes. Credit: @opeyemifamakin

Source: Instagram

@iFWLouiee said:

"Sincerely hate the fact that we can't get original perfume anymore in Nigeria. It's just insane on every level. Sigh."

@isoaniekan said:

"Please for educational purposes. Is BABY CAT perfume a niche perfume?"

@tutsy__ said:

"Buying a fake for an outrageous amount is crazy. He wants to prove himself so bad that he actually got fakes and didn’t even realize it. That’s how you know he’s not a perfume lover but does it because of the aesthetics and people."

@Miss_Lorlai said:

"Is it that you people don’t realize he’s actually marketing for the that brand he tagged? All this is Paid PR he’s doing now."

@maxvayshia said:

"Lmaooo. This is also how yahoo boys, lagos and abuja big boys oppress eachother with fake Azul and Hennessy at clubs💀."

Opeyemi Famakin flaunts expensive perfume

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, food critic Opeyemi Famakin is the latest celebrity to jump on the trend of showing off their perfume collection.

Opeyemi Famakin shared a video showing his perfume collection as he bragged about no man in Lagos comes close to matching his scent Opeyemi.

Famakin's display comes after skit maker Mr Macaroni shared a video of his perfume collection, stirring reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng