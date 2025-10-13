A fresh report concerning Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin and his personal life has emerged online

A now viral clip on social media suggests that the critic is married, as he confirmed it to Jay on Air during an interview

A picture of the critic standing by his "wife" as they were about to cut their wedding cake has also surfaced online, igniting reactions

Mixed reactions have trailed a new report concerning popular Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin.

Opeyemi Famakin recently sat down with media personality Jay on Air on his show for a chat. In the viral video, Jay asked Opeyemi if he was in love, and his next action shocked many online users.

He took off his fashion rings and retained a ring on his ring finger, barely noticeable because of the other two he had just taken off.

Famakin then flaunted the ring. Jay proceeded to ask him if this was a confirmation of his marriage, and he remained silent.

Online users have also gone ahead to dig up a photo from the critic's alleged wedding ceremony.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Opeemi Famakin's marriage confirmation

Read some reactions from online users below:

@symplybarbz said:

"Omo, the woman go be good listener cos opeyemi can talk!!!! Ha!!! More strength to her listening ears cos Omo mehn."

@korexkateebz said:

"Simple question! He turn am to another thing!!! Are you not proud to be married ni?"

@uyilegend said:

"Because of this Ope, I will be the first and biggest marriage critic and I will start and end with his marriage."

@gistmadame said:

"See as una remove my watermark and forgot the full stop on top of the i😂."

@ojulewastudio said:

"I love Ope.... living life in his own terms.....you can't do anything about it.even if you don't like him.....😂."

@sweet16_pinkyvicky said:

"Private marriage, only to come online to still show us ring 💍 of being married. Stay private IJN🙄."

@tharamide_beauty_world said:

"My mind was telling me that he married chef Temmy if you agree with me like my comment."

@empress_official_2 said:

"Are you married or not! Yes or No…all these drama and plenty talk is for what."

@ellajoseph8 said:

"Lmao 😂😂What is there in saying you’re married? Aren’t you proud of being married or your wife? Una go just Dey feel like James Bond 🤣😂😂His choice though 🤷‍♀️."

@ada_realty_ said:

"See the yeye cake. I go critic his wedding."

@thedrivingfanatic said:

"I dont understand. U have a private marriage ceremony. U still revealed it. Make it make sense. Why the secrecy in the first place."

