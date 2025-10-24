Nigerian singer Niniola has set the record straight on claims she secretly got married

The Afro-house queen explained why she hasn’t collaborated with her sister, Teni

She stated that she’s focused on her music and unbothered by gossip about her personal life

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Niniola Apata, has addressed rumours claiming she secretly tied the knot, making it clear that she is not married.

In a chat with Yanga FM Lagos, the “Maradona” crooner laughed off the viral claims, saying she doesn’t owe anyone an explanation about her personal life.

Niniola stated:

“I’m not married — and even if I was, I’m old enough to own it."

The 37-year-old singer explained that she’s not bothered by public gossip or assumptions about her relationship status.

She said,

“I don’t care what anyone does or says [regarding my personal life]. After all, I’m not a 12-year-old. I’m old enough to say whatever it is I want to say with my full chest. I’m not married."

Her response comes after rumours circulated online that she got married secretly but chose to keep it under wraps to protect her career and brand image.

Niniola also used the interview to address a question that has long intrigued fans: why she hasn’t collaborated musically with her younger sister, Teni.

According to her, the reason isn’t personal but simply professional.

She said,

“There’s no issue at all. It’s all about timing and circumstances. We’re both busy doing our individual projects. When the time is right, it will happen.”

The singer described her working style as strictly professional, noting that family ties don’t interfere with her career decisions.

She said,

“I like to make music that people can dance to but still think about."

Watch the interview here:

