Shawn Faqua has broken his silence amid the controversy surrounding his wife's past marriage to her first husband

The actor and his wife got married on a moving train, but soon after, controversy arose regarding her past, and her ex-husband reacted

Social media users shared their opinions about the kind of friends the actor associates with before getting married

Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Shawn Faqua's newly married wife, Sharon Akwaugo, the actor has made a post about his life and marriage.

A few days ago, social media was buzzing over comments made by Akwaugo's mother regarding her past marriage.

In the viral video, the elderly woman claimed that the enemy wanted her daughter to join the wrong altar, but God's mercy intervened and delivered her.

While Akwaugo's mother faced backlash for her remarks, her husband, Shawn Faqua, shared a post about his life before marriage.

Shawn Faqua shares prophecy about his life



In a post on his Instagram page, the movie star revealed that in 2024, one of his friends sent him a message about a dream he had regarding Shawn's wedding.

According to his friend, he saw the actor marrying a lady taller than him. The dream also featured a traditional wedding where Shawn wore a black wrapper with gold trimming.

His friend added that the actor and his friends were seen dancing as they entered a well-decorated wedding hall.

Shawn Faqua encourages his fans



Shawn expressed that the prophecy he shared was one among many he had received, and it has come to pass. He encouraged his followers, especially those who have received prophecies, to remain hopeful as their time will come.

Recall that a few weeks ago, a video of Sharon Akwaugo sharing a testimony in church about her past marriage went viral. She claimed her first husband woke up one day and ended their marriage.

Reacting to the video, Donald Akamagbo, Sharon's ex-husband, also shared his side of the story.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Shawn's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the actor about his life and marriage. Here are comments below:

@kuswansalome stated:

"Kingdom friendships, If you like, no choose well."



@preciouslily331 shared:

"Sometimes satan matchmake couples , maybe her first was an error. I hope she finds happiness and purpose in this one with better choices and wisdom."

@sabiigirlfashion commented:

"Men after God's heart and vocal and vocal about it."

@petmorah wrote:

"No be every time let's go clubbing! Have friends that can pray in your circle too. And be that friend."

@emeso_azonob said:

"Mine will come to past too, this is beautiful."



@adeolaadavve reacted:

"But his wife is not slim."

Akwaugo's ex-husband reacts to her viral claim

Legit.ng had reported that Donald Amamgbo, the ex-husband of Shawn Faqua's wife, had reacted to her viral testimony video about their past.

The newly married woman went viral a few days ago after sharing a testimony about her failed marriage.

She claimed that her husband was the first to ask for divorce, however in her reaction, he denied it, sharing what Akwuago said she wanted from him.

