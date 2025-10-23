Akwaugo's mother has commented on her daughter's failed marriage following her ex-husband's statement

While attending her daughter's wedding, she spoke highly of her and made remarks about her previous union

Fans were outraged by her comments about the past marriage and did not hesitate to express their opinions

A video of Shawn Faqua's mother-in-law has surfaced online amid the ongoing controversy surrounding her past marriage.



A few days ago, Akwaugo's ex-husband opened up about their relationship, revealing how he helped her build her life, brand, and family, while also clarifying that he was not the first to seek a divorce.

Fans react to Shawn Faqua’s mum-in-law's utterance about daughter's past marriage. Photo credit@donaldamagbo/@shawendfaqua

Source: Instagram



Donald Amamgbo also detailed the demands Sharon made of him and warned her to stop mentioning his name.



In the video circulating online, Sharon's mother was heard speaking at her daughter's wedding. She shared that it had always been her heart's desire for her daughter to marry a God-fearing man.



The elderly woman also mentioned that priesthood had been upon her since birth and that while the enemy had wanted her daughter to join the wrong altar, grace ultimately led her away from it.

Sharon's mother prays for daughter's wedding

Fans send memo to Shawn Faqua. Photo credit@shawanfaqua

Source: Instagram

Sharon's mother offered a prayer for her daughter's marriage in the video, expressing her love for her and stating that both she and her husband hoped God's hand would be on their union.

She described her daughter as a very special child.

This video comes after Sharon's testimony about her past marriage went viral, sparking controversy.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of Sharon's mother. Here are comments below:



@juke_def reacted:

"All these interviews necessary? Na wah oh."

@cellarrouge commented:

"I have loved everything about this wedding but I wish the couple would just enter into their home as they build their marriage."



@iamyenu stated:

"Sometimes it is better to keep quiet."

@grandeurslay shared:

"Lol but he changed her life for the better. Happy for her tho."

@ isabella_godsvow said:

"The wrong alter that helped brighten her destiny and also your family ma? hmmm we should learn to think back and forth before making some speech."

@black_karat_gold stated:

"Una don start oooo. That wrong altar statement di very wrong

You guys enjoyed that wrong altar’s money. And at some point you people loved him and gave him your blessings to marry your child."



@enyichichi commented:

"Hmmmm! You people should stop sharing things like this to avoid the response you don't want. But the wrong sent her school, built her life, exposed her international, set up a business for the dad and mom, saw her siblings through school and changed their family status. Make una dey apply wisdom ooo."

Ruby Ojiakor weds lover traditionally

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Ruby Ojiakor had finally gotten married to her man, Onwa Idemili, to the joy of fans.

Several videos from their traditional wedding ceremony were posted on social media, and fans gushed over the bride Ruby Ojiakor’s energetic display at her traditional wedding ceremony got several netizens dropping hot takes.

Source: Legit.ng