Nollywood actress Bukky Wright is filled with excitement as her son, Eniola, marries his sweetheart, Sara

The movie star uploaded images and videos from the ceremony on her Instagram page, expressing her excitement at the union

Bukky declared it the Lord's day, thanking Him for sparing her life to witness her son start a new journey with his wife

Nollywood actress Bukky Wright is in high spirits as her son, Eniola, gets married to his Oyibo partner, Sara.

The proud mother took to her Instagram to share beautiful moments from the wedding ceremony.

Nollywood star Bukky Wright beams with pride at son's wedding.

In an emotional post, Bukky expressed gratitude to God for sparing her life to witness such a joyful occasion.

“This is the day that the Lord has made!! I rejoiced and was glad with immense gratitude to Allah for sparing my life to see my baby boy get married and start his life with his wife,” she wrote.

She showered heartfelt prayers on the couple, asking for God's blessings on their union. Bukky also thanked her son for making her a proud mother, adding that she would continue to pray for happiness, love, and peace in their home.

“I have seen the beginning of your life till date, I will not see your end, insha Allah. Almighty Allah will make this union one made from heaven. He will continue to be with your family, and by His grace, you will never lack anything good in life. As you start the journey into real life with your wife, you will not know sorrow. Thanks for making me a proud mother. I can go on and on, but I will stop here for now. I love you guys.

"Congratulations Okomi 😍😍 Thanks for making me a proud mother! Happy Married Life ❤️❤️❤️ #Eniola&Sara.”

The ceremony was a beautiful, emotional event, filled with love, family, and gratitude.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bukky Wright officially announced her return to Nigeria during an interview with BBC Yoruba.

In the interview, she shared that she was back in the country and ready to return to what she does best—acting.

Explaining her initial decision to relocate abroad, Bukky revealed that it was for the sake of her children. However, now that they are all grown up, they encouraged her to pursue her own dreams.

Her children gave her their blessing to return to Nigeria and resume her acting career.

During her time abroad, Bukky Wright also took the opportunity to further her education, studying IT Auditing and Cybersecurity.

Fans celebrate with Bukky Wright as her son ties the knot.

She explained that she once believed she could never go back to school, but her perspective changed during her time overseas. She also emphasised the importance of not settling for menial jobs and the value of personal growth.

Netizens Celebrate Bukky Wright

Fans and colleagues flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages and warm wishes for the newlyweds.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

iyaboojofespris said:

"Congratulations aunty ❤️."

kie_kie__ said:

"Congratulations mummy 💕."

aolat_ayonimofe1 said:

"Congratulations mama."

faithiawilliams_ said:

"Congratulations ore mi 👏😍."

lepashandy said:

"Congratulations ore. May their union be blessed in Jesus name 😍😍😍."

arewa_bukkyamosbello said:

"congratulations gf, a ku oriire, ayo wa ko ni di ibanuje.. #awalolope."

yakima_alayu's profile picture

yakima_alayu said:

"Cute mixed race babies loading!!! Congratulations mama."

rahazfabrics_n_more said:

"Congratulations, barkallahufihi."

abiodun_nekan said:

"Congratulations, ma'am❤️. Their home is blessed."

