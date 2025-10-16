VDM has taunted Blord after Instagram took down his account over a personal video he shared

In his video, he called the businessman various names and revealed what he planned to do next

The activist also exposed new ways Blord has allegedly been cheating people in his business



Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has reacted after Linus Williams, better known as Blord, lost his Instagram account.

The businessman had been at odds with the activist after sharing VDM's personal video on his Instagram story, which led to his account being taken down. Blord later opened another account and updated his followers.

Fans react to VDM's video about Blord. Photo credit@blord/@verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the situation, VDM was seen break-dancing and laughing hard at Blord. He called the cryptocurrency boss a “small child” who let his anger bring him down.

He added that with just N500k, Blord had used his own hands to bring down his page.

VDM Alleges Blord's Fraudulent Activities



VDM further alleged that Blord had been defrauding “yahoo boys” through his business. He claimed that Blord was unwilling to lower his prices simply because he lost a small amount of money.

VDM Brags About Himself in Viral Video



Fans join VDM to drag Blord. Photo credit@blord

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, VDM bragged about himself, saying that if people came for him, they would be the victims, and if he went after them, they would still be the victims.

He asserted that he already had a tarnished image and was "already on the ground." VDM also said that sharing his personal video didn't affect him, as he usually "catches cruise" with it. According to him, he runs his own world, has achieved everything he wants in life, and is now just waiting for death.

VDM Shares Business Plans



VDM also shared his business plans, revealing that he was about to open a gadget shop where things would be sold at cheaper prices.

The activist added that he had a lot more to post about the businessman and wondered where he could upload it. VDM noted that it was the Ratels who had reported Blord's account and began dancing as if praising Ratels for their "handwork."

See the video here:

Fans comment about VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video of the activist. Here are comments below:

@iamnasboi wrote:

"Since wey I join Ratel nobody don buy iPhone 17."



@froshshizzy_ commented:

"Send am give he wife, she go show am."

@oribamishandy said:

"Abeg do wig nah make all these women know say them dey pay too much for something cheap."

@hypeman.morgan reacted:

"Na people wey think say wetin dey back you up na small force i dey pity, ur courage is not normal and as long as u stand for truth and light omo who fight u dey risk en life for now."

VDM shares regret amid frozen account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that VDM had shared the lesson he learned after it was alleged that the EFCC had frozen his account while he was in their custody.

In a post on his Instagram story, he admitted that he had been a "mumu" for giving people money to learn a trade.

However, fans of the social media activist were not impressed with the post, a few criticised him for playing the “pity card” while slamming his actions.

Source: Legit.ng