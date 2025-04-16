Lateef Adedimeji has broken his silence following a video of his wife, Mo Bimpe, crying over her childlessness

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Mo Bimpe cleared the air on the viral, while wishing misfortune on those spreading false information about her

Mo Bimpe has now asked her fans and followers to take action against the TikTok page that shared the video, with her husband, Lateef Adedimej, backing her up

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has thrown his weight behind his wife, actress Adebimpe Oyebade, better known as Mo Bimpe, after a netizen hurled shades at her over her childlessness and also went as far as to accuse her of doing rituals.

Legit.ng recalls that Mo Bimpe was caught up in the online drama after a video of her crying online went viral following the viral claims.

The actress would later clarify that the video was from a movie set, stressing that she would never bring her private life online.

Mo Bimpe further cursed people who circulated to deceive gullible followers.

Lateef Adedimeji supports Mo Bimpe, slams trolls

The Nollywood actress recently shared a TikTok page behind the viral video of her crying as she told her fans and followers to report the impersonator.

"FAKE If you love me , please go on TikTok and help me report this fake page mobimpeadedimeji0 This person is evil ,he or she makes demeaning posts and even caption it like I’m the one posting, a notorious impersonator! My only TikTok account is queenmobimpe with 2 million followers. Every other one is fake !Please report them. Please don’t stop until this particular page is taken down," she wrote.

Reacting to his wife's post, Lateef Adedimeji slammed trolls in the Yoruba language as he wrote, "Awon werey eyan" meaning 'mad people' in English.

See screenshot of Lateef Adedimeji's reactions below:

Legit.ng compiled some other reactions from netizens below:

remilekun_ogunyomi said:

"I don't know why your happiness is their headache, but that thing called SADNESS that they are looking for. They will never find it in your home. GO MAMA , GOD GAT YOUR BACK."

laurelmedia_ reacted:

"Why are people like this creating a fake page to post what isn’t true."

funny_ollyd commented:

commentedHow could you believe pages like this, no celebrities would post something like this on his or her page we need to wise up some of dem might even be requesting for money."

oyinlomodiamond reacted:

"When I saw the posts of you crying yesterday on the page with the write ups, I already knew it was a fak.e page. So it's only a senseless ones would believe it's you. Sadly, that's one of the price that comes with popularity."

temitopearemuofficial said:

"This is pure evil!!!!! Whoever is behind that page will know no peace now and forever is this for Gsk"

How Mo Bimpe responded to a woman

Legit.ng previously reported that Lateef Adedimeji's wife had a difficult situation when a female troll taunted her.

Mo Bimpe shared a video of herself and her husband prepping for an event, and a troll resorted to the comments to mock her childless status and threaten her marriage.

According to the troll, Mobimpe would soon be replaced by a second wife in her marital home.

