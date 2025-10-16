Fans are in high spirits as one of the most prominent veteran actresses, Mama Rainbow, turns 83

Mama Rainbow shared amazing pictures of herself rocking a lemon dress with body flattering features

Idowu Philips capped her look with some transparent glasses with black rims, making her look younger than ever

Nigerian online users are filled with joy as one of Nollywood’s game-changers, Mama Rainbow, turns 83 on October 16, 2025.

It is a double celebration moment for the screen diva, as it also marks her 60th year on screen, to the joy of many of her fans.

Mama Rainbow, who is an ageless beauty, stunned fans with gorgeous pictures of herself rocking an amazing lemon dress that hugged her body tightly.

In her lengthy caption, she thanked God for 83 years of His grace and blessings upon her exemplary life.

Mama Rainbow wrote:

"Happy 83rd Birthday & 60 Years on Stage to myself. Today, I celebrate 83 years of life and 60 unforgettable years on stage! What a journey it has been filled with music, memories, love, and endless gratitude."



"I thank God Almighty for the gift of life, strength, and purpose. Every day, every song, every stage has been a blessing. To my family your love has been my foundation. To my fans, friends, and lovers at home and abroad you are my heartbeat. Your love, support, and prayers have carried me through every season."



See her post here:

Fans, colleagues celebrate Mama Rainbow

Read some reactions below:

@feranmi_spiritual_empire said:

"Mama @ 83 looking 40 God give me grace to live long🙏happy birthday maami e tun bo pe fun wa ma🙏."

@tomike_a said:

"Happy birthday ma! May you continue to age gracefully in Jesus name! Thank you for giving us beautiful childhood memories ❤️❤️."

@esther_comic

Mama you are blessed ma. Happy birthday ma igba odun odun kan ninu alafia, ifokanbale ati emi gigun 🙏



@pearlie_bookish said:

"Happy birthday Mama 🥳🥳 May God continue to preserve you in good health, wealth and happiness in Jesus name 🙏🏽."

@olabodebrown said:

"Congratulations 🎊grandma 🎉 & birthday blessings to a living Legend 🎂..cheers to more fruitful & healthy years ahead ma ❤️ 💖."

@iamabiodunthomas said:

"Happy birthday ma, may God continue to bless keep you safe till the very end, long may you reign ma🙏🙏🙏❤️."

@delefresh.mc said:

"Happy birthday to you grandma 🥳🎉 more years in good health and prosperity Maami."

@tawamustapha_ojogbon said:

"Blessed is the only name, happy birthday my sweetest grandma, may your days be long and merry 🙏❤️❤️❤️."

@official_lakeside012 said:

"Happiest Birthday Grandma😘😘God Almighty Bless ur new age Maami Dada🥰🥰⭐️🍷 @mamarainbowofficial."

@xterjam_fashion said:

"Happy birthday most s*xy grandma. May your years belong mama.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌😍😍😍😍😍."

@adebayo.abiodun11 said:

"Happy birthday grandma God bless your new age ma 😍😍😍😍 e mase 120 Lorile aye."

@fashionista_ruth said:

"Happy birthday beautiful mama age gracefully 🎂🎉🎊🎁😍🥳."





Mama Rainbow took AMVCA plaque to church

Meanwhile, Iya Rainbow has shown how she celebrated the Merit Award she received at the AMVCA on Saturday.

In the viral video, she danced and held the award plaque in her hands while some church members join her.

At a point, she held onto it firmly so it wouldn't fall off while someone was trying to drag it from her.

