Nigerian music crooner Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, is back online and is trending already

The Marlian Music boss shared a new post where he expressed his thoughts about people

The image posted by Naira Marley has ignited reactions from online users, as they also shared their thoughts.

Nigerian online users have reacted with mixed feelings after a post by Naira Marley surfaced on their timelines.

The singer, who also doubles as the leader of the Marlian Music group, shared a controversial post via the microblogging platform, Twitter.

According to him, he shared a picture of masks and a snake, stating that this is how he sees people these days.

The reactions to Naira's post have been both hilarious and candid, as many told him they feel the same way about him.



See the post here:

Recall that Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley insisted he was outside Nigeria when Mohbad passed away.

In a tell-it-all interview, the rapper claimed he first thought the news of Mohbad’s death was clout-chasing.

Naira Marley alleged that paid blogs twisted the narrative against him after the tragedy.

What peeps said about Naira Marley's post

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng:

@ChibuikeIlo1 said:

"That's how we have been seeing you for over 3 years now."

@fc_stanlee said:

"Your performance at club timeless 26th September, I couldn’t believe I was in the same parlour with you your vibe was a million."

@PeacemanAlba said:

"Very true — especially with the experiences of life. But as Christ has instructed, we should always lead with love toward one another."

@SirLekuyt1 said:

"You too you need to check yourself if you’re seen it this way. I come in peace ."

@thefoodnetworknig2 said:

"And you think we don’t see you that way too? Add ⚰️ to your own sha 👀."



@ezeqwesiri said:

"The funny is that everyone is villain in someone else’s story even a villain has his villains … Welldone my Killy 💪."

@titemmieloluwa said:

"Na dem go stream your music no worry."

@cynthino.ray said:

"You never see anything, soon you’ll be running from your own shadow."

@_michaelsunrise said:

"Coming from some one that's betrayed his signee till he entered depression and kpai ..... Pot calling kettle black 😔😂😂."

@eversplen8833 said:

"Everybody na saint for this world while others be the enemy."

@m.i_peace_theking said:

"His indirectly telling us how public are see him this days 😂😂😂 the werey no use music trend again na tweeting."

@harmo.ny1111 said:

"The mistake weh Naira Marley do for this life na mohbad weh him sign. If to say him know him for no sign mohbad."



Naira Marley addresses relationship with Mohbad



Meanwhile, Nigerian music executive Naira Marley trended online as he addressed speculations surrounding his former signee Mohbad's death.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Soapy hitmaker hinted at confessing his side of the story on the controversial issue.

In a recent video, the controversial singer alleged that late Mohbad struggled with hard substances, triggering reactions online.

