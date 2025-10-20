Wizkid's first son, Boluwatife, is currently trending on the internet over a new video of him at the studio

The 14-year-old was captured in a video vibing to the snippet of his very first track, and many are loving it

Boluwatife's teaser sounded like an Afrobeat song that could be mistaken for his father's, triggering excitement in music lovers

It may seem as though Wizkid's first son, Boluwatife, is starting to walk in his father's shoes, and fans are loving it.

The youngin was captured in a viral video that looked like he had just finished a studio session. In the video, a new tune could be heard blasting through the speakers, and it was Boluwatife's - the snippet of his first release.

Wizkid's 1st son Boluwatife releases snippet single. credit: @tife_balogun, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid's son sounded unreal in the song, like someone who had been grinding for so long and had much more experience than we know.

Boluwatife's raw vocals blended smoothly with the beats, generating a huge buzz from fans as they commended his talent. Many, however, are not so surprised, as they threw in the line, "Lion no dey bore goat."

Watch the video below:

Recall, Wizkid's first son, Boluwatife, shared a video of him showing his driving skills alongside his mother, Shola.

Boluwatife, who recently marked his 14th birthday, was seen taking driving lessons from his mother.

However, the car brand Wizkid's son was using for his driving lessons has left many Nigerians talking.

Reactions as Boluwatife drops snippet



Read some reactions as compiled below:

@some1__youknoww said:

"We don geh who we go dey conpare with osakpolo 😂."

@badboyoscar1010 said:

"Drop make you go collect number one from that WIZ 😂."

@rae_nath said:

"Heyyyyyyy! Some people go soon quit music kpatakpata😂."

@horla_tunjiishola said:

"Get rich or die trying lenu Omo Wizkid, nice whining 😂😂."

@oluwakenny002 said:

"If bolu papa no feature you go and feature bolu."

@iamfreshbrain said:

"Make the Baloguns take it easy on Osaks ooo,na beg we help him beg,Bolu don drop Grammy worthy freestyle,hope it's not what I'm thinking??😂😂."

@david_riches_1 said:

"This one wan collect number 1 from him papa hand 😂😂😂."

@g.onyinye said:

"Remain smallest bird I no no wetin that guy wan do."

Wizkid's 1st son Boluwatife wows fans with new single. Credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram



@wizkidayo120 said:

"The way FC go take support Tife ehn😂."

@_guy_ebenskid said:

"Which kind grind he dey talk maybe hand grinder sha no vex me with that your grind 😂."

@viiince_kg said:

"Good one Bolu 👍 but why u go do the one wey ur Papa say e don die? 🤷‍♂️😂❤️."

@exodus_official__ said:

"Na only you and fc go hear this one or better go Yankee 😂."



Boluwatife mentions his top 3 Nigerian musicians



Meanwhile, Nigerian music star Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife Balogun, popularly known as Tife, made headlines recently.

This happened after a throwback video resurfaced online, where the young boy named his top three favourite Nigerian musicians.

In the viral video, the youngster mentioned some of the renowned artists in the country, including his father’s rival.

Source: Legit.ng