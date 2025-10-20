Jay Jay Okocha was spotted 'digging it out' as hype singer Segun Johnson hailed the football legend at an event

The former Super Eagles captain is famous for his magical skills, trickery, vision, assists and wondrous goals

Johnson continued to praise the mercurial midfielder, mentioning some of his football skills during his playing days

Nigerian football legend Jay Jay Okocha graced the 'dance floor' as Juju and Fuji singer Segun Johnson hailed him during an event in Lagos.

Okocha, who is arguably Nigeria's greatest footballer of all time, was spotted flaunting 'leg overs' while dancing at the party.

Music star Segun Johnson is known for his popular, unique style of singing at events, blending traditional Nigerian styles like Juju and Fuji with gospel, Afrobeats, and Afro-highlife.

Jay Jay Okocha grooved to Segun Johnson's hype at a party. Photo: isegunjohnson.

Source: Instagram

He has also created a signature style of call-and-response performance and uses a DJ to incorporate "DJ hype" effects alongside his live band.

Okocha was excited as the singer continued to hail him, mentioning some of his football skills during his playing days.

The mercurial midfielder is famous for his magical skills, trickery, vision, assists and wondrous goals.

Segun Johnson sang in Yoruba, saying:

"Jay Jay fun won ni leg over" meaning "Jay Jay, show off your step-over skills".

The video has since gone viral on the internet, and fans have continued to react, especially after seeing the legend doing the dancing magic.

white_apparels_closet said:

"This is very beautiful to watch. JJ is usually quiet. The music must be very irresistible for him. Happy for him. He worked hard when younger, good to see him happy and catching fun. God be praised."

cortierepr0 asked:

"Did Okocha spray him Naira? Surprised to see Jay Jay in this mood. Baba no too Dey show emotions like that for public. Segun’s music might have tickled him."

boluwatifeowoseni posited:

"Does Segun rehearse this hypes before coming to the party, he seems to have a hype song for everybody."

austapee posited:

"This guy go sing your praise for occasion , you empty your bank accounts and liquidate your assets to give him."

asin.atete said:

"JJ okocha is of the Igbo I love,pipo may called him stigi but if only dey no what he has done for many with saying it out."

Segun Johnson spotted in Canada

Only recently, Segun Johnson delivered a sold-out performance in Montreal, Canada, where he transformed the popular Gala Garden Event Centre into a vibrant “Owambe Experience”. After the event, he said via the Nation:

“I feel really happy, especially when I saw a lot of francophone fans from Cameroon and the Benin Republic dancing and vibing to my performance in Montreal amongst other Nigerians and Canadians."

Jay Jay Okocha is regarded as one of Nigeria's greatest players. Photo: Fani Mahuntsi.

Source: Getty Images

Segun Johnson hypes Iyabo Ojo's grandchild

Legit.ng earlier reported that Segun Johnson joined the list of celebrities celebrating the birth of Priscilla Ojo’s newborn, as he shared a video of himself performing the hype song for the newborn named Prince Rakeem Ayomide Mkambala.

The hype man was spotted at an event singing joyfully to a crowd of people. Influencer Enioluwa was seen in the front row, dancing energetically to the new sound.

Source: Legit.ng