Nollywood actor and BBNaija star Tobi Bakre shared a hilarious parenting moment online

The father of two revealed that his second child has destroyed their TV again

Fans flooded his comment section with funny secondborn stories and words of comfort

Nollywood actor and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre, has shared a relatable parenting struggle that left many parents laughing and nodding in agreement online.

The actor, who is now a proud father of two, took to Instagram to lament how his second child had destroyed their television set for the second time this year.

In a video he posted, the actor is seen confronting his daughter playfully while asking her why she broke the TV again.

Actor Tobi Bakre reveals that his second child has destroyed their TV again.

The little girl, seemingly unbothered, looked on innocently as her father expressed his disbelief.

He captioned the post:

“2nd born children ehn! Sigh, and I can’t even get mad. 2nd time this year! Am I the only person seeing shege from 2nd born?”

The short clip showed the broken screen, with Tobi’s tone reflecting a mix of frustration and amusement, the kind many parents of toddlers could relate to.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Tobi Bakre

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@sheed_tb:

"Is this some kind of new social media trend now? Where kids break expensive TVs and parents post it online. I guess some of us are so poor our kids understand they should not do such."

@shadyzingybeautyhub:

"I have always said it, the component and materials wey God take make second borns, na only am fit explain give all of us"

@unicorn_girldam:

"I don't really understand this trend of second born and stubbornness. I am a second born and I am the most gentle child among my siblings"

@ademolaisaac_:

"Truth is we second borns are the gentlest, we don’t get into trouble. If we break the tv, consider it a mistake. It’s not in our nature to do such"

@busolaidris:

"My second child who happens to be a boy is definitely after my sanity, send help"

@boo_cee:

"When 1st born asked you to go to naughty corner, you were making shakara for him, your eye go soon clear. 2nd born go whine you, and you go panic"

@comfy_scentsnstores:

"I have this particular second born for my house and trust me she represents them wella"

@official_kakalito:

"Na to dey give them Iladi remain like this oo. This one no be matter of speaking grammar again with them. Person go dey buy 3 TV in on year"

Tobi Bakre is a father of two children.

