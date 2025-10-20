Nigerians showed no mercy to Regina Daniels' mother, Rita, in the ongoing crisis in her daughter's marriage to Ned Nwoko

Regina had cried out on social media, citing domestic violence, as the chaotic video went viral online

Fans quickly rushed to her mother's comments section on social media to give her a piece of their minds

Rita Daniels, Regina’s mother, is currently being dragged online by concerned Nigerians over her daughter’s predicament.

A video had captured Regina Daniels crying about domestic violence in her husband, Ned Nwoko's home.

The 25-year-old stated in tears that she had been reduced to nothing in the billionaire’s house.

Nigerians drag Regina Daniels' mum bitterly over her daughter's marital crisis. Credit: @rita.daniels06

Source: Instagram

Fans and colleagues have shared their thoughts about the clip, especially after Ned Nwoko came forward with substance abuse claims.

Many Nigerians stopped by her mother, Rita Daniels' page to condemn her decision to allow Regina to marry Ned Nwoko at such a tender age. Some even asked why she didn’t marry the billionaire instead.



See the posts below:

Fans blast Regina Daniels' mother online

Read some comments by online users below:

@superior__tee said:

"Hope you’re happy with what your child is going through? Mother of the year!💀."

@uzomamaka_amerndarl said:

"To even think her Biological father kicked against the marriage then but una Broke shamed the man! You failed as a MOTHER😢."

@miss_emagold said:

"Why no be you marry pa Ned self, asking for a friend."

@mimmie_mvumasa said:

"Please take Regina out 😢😢😢😢😢of that toxic marriage in the name of money Sis man I blame you 😢😢 Priscilla Ojo married her mate you gv Regina to Epa why 😢😢😢."



Nigerians storm Regina Daniels' mum's comment section, criticise her over daughter's marriage to Ned Nwoko. Credit: @rita.daniels06

Source: Instagram



@kachimoni said:

"Better deactivate dis ur usl##s account . U failed as a mother."

@juliet.1425 said:

"Wicked longer throat mother go and save your daughter from pit where pushed her into 😢."

@tiwah_lola said:

"You’re your daughter worst enemy."

@migilgal said:

"You sold your daughter’s life for money. You didn’t protect her you handed her over to be used and broken. A mother’s duty is to shield her child from pain, not deliver her into it. You chose greed over love, comfort over conscience. How do you sleep knowing she cries every night because of a choice you made? You didn’t just marry her off you betrayed her. You killed her childhood, her safety, her trust. No amount of money will wash that guilt off your hands. She needed a mother but you acted like a merchant, trading her body and her future for your own gain. You should be ashamed deeply, painfully ashamed."



Regina Daniels triggers backlash as she brags

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels returned to social media days after being dragged about by Nigerians over her comment about the End Bad Government protest.

The mother of two shared new pictures of her slaying in a blue outfit while bragging about her moral standards.

Regina Daniel's post sparked reactions as many flooded her comment section to drag her.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng