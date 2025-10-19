Senator Ned Nwoko made headlines amid recent allegations by his 6th wife, Regina Daniels.

Videos went viral on October 18, showing the actress in visible distress as she accused the politician of abuse

Shortly after, a video of Ned and his 5th wife from Morocco made waves online, showing them together at a national function

While his 6th wife, Nollywood actress Regina Daniels, took to social media to accuse him of domestic violence, Senator Ned Nwoko was seen in a public setting with his 5th wife, Laila Charani.

Nwoko was in the spotlight to receive an award for Best Performing Senator of the Year, appearing all smiles alongside Laila, just as Regina's troubling allegations were gaining attention online.

Ned Nwoko goes out with Moroccan wife Laila Charani. Credit: @nedwoko

Regina Daniels, who has been married to the Delta North senator since 2019, alleged in viral videos that she had been physically assaulted by her husband. She did not provide full details but hinted at emotional distress.

Despite the swirling controversy, Nwoko seemed unfazed as he accepted the award.

Ned Nwoko and 5th wife trends, reactions

The timing of his public appearance with Laila has sparked reactions from fans and netizens.

veekee_jb said:

" Make noting do my fav oo."

officialroszy86 said:

"Sir make nothing happen to our star girl oooo."

glory.jezce said:

"If not Regina u for no become senator....I must tell you bcos nobody nos you .... Na through Regina we no you but make we see and mark for her body na that time u will see Nigeria in action."

happinessfridayofficial said:

"Sir what is going on ohhhh. Make nothing shea happen to Regina ohh."

millygift said:

"I love how he balances his wives so each feels important, respected and appreciated."

alexcy_zaza said:

"Regina gave u popularity."

q.minat said:

"@mnslailacharani looking beautiful, we need more post with her."

edith_afungsah said:

"Anioma where Regina is the......"

hannahmaiye said:

"Laila Dey always Dey her lane until è reach her turn."

nomzy48 said:

"It’s turn by turn as par usual. Recall they too had their squat one year like that when she was abroad and allegedly had a thing with someone, wondered how they settled then. Regina was d doll then, it’s Oyibo’s now . They’ll still make up sha, money wins."

queenlorla said:

"If I was Lai I wouldn’t be going out with you again, always remember her whenever there’s issues with Gina."

izzyshuga said:

"Can you show us the projects u did in your constituency that gave you this award ???"

deenelmillicrus said:

"Mr senator, make nothing happen to that young 🌱 girl we all entrusted in your arms."

Regina Daniels' fans react as Ned Nwoko and his Moroccan wife Laila Charani trend online.

Ned Nwoko praises Wife

Legit.ng had reported that Senator Nwoko showered praises on his last wife, Regina Daniels, for what she did for him before they both stepped out.

The couple attended the first Anioma community meeting together, as the actress shared a video from the event. While addressing the attendees, her husband said he was sick, but his wife made him stand up from bed to be at the function.

