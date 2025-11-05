Africa Digital Media Awards

Old post of Regina Daniels flaunting the $100k Ned gifted her resurfaces amid financial allegations
by  Chinasa Afigbo
  • An old post by Regina Daniels, showing her excitement over a surprise $100,000 gift from her husband, Ned Nwoko, has resurfaced online
  • The post reappeared shortly after Rita Daniels, Regina’s mother, publicly accused Ned Nwoko of being ungrateful despite her daughter’s support
  • In the throwback post, Regina shared a screenshot of the $100,000 alert in her bank account, expressing her amazement and appreciation

An old post featuring Nollywood actress Regina Daniels fawning over her rich husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, after receiving a surprise $100,000 gift from him, has gone viral.

The post resurfaced shortly after Rita Daniels, the actress' mother, publicly chastised Ned Nwoko for being ungrateful, despite her daughter's apparent sacrifices for him and support for his political goals.

Old video of Regina Daniels showing off $100k gift from Ned Nwoko resurfaces online. Credit: @regina.daniels
Regina's throwback post included a screenshot of the $100,000 notice on her account.

She was surprised and excited, praising her husband for his "mindblowing doings" and thanking him for the unexpected money.

The post quickly went viral, eliciting strong emotions from fans and social media followers.

The old Instagram post read:

“Okay !!!!!!! can’t believe an alert of 100,000 USD was sitting pretty in my account since yesterday afternoon and I’m just discovering. This my husband has lots of mindblowing doings up his sleeve mehnnn. Thank you, baby.”

See the post below:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lilysleemz said:

"How do people screenshot and keep things like this when it’s not meme? It is well."

21forever said:

"So much goes on behind closed doors 🚪 Some are unspeakable and should be taken down below... But Personal stuff should remain private.... keep your private business off social media 😫 😩."

tolulash_zionevents said:

"Honestly, I just wish they can settle this privately. There's no joy on this Internet. No marriage is perfect, even if they decide to part ways, they should do so amicably."

veevogee said:

"He did that because she was his priority. She say she no dey do again…LET HER GO."

prolific_psukhe said:

"It’s always thank you baby till it becomes what have you done for me."

realmelvis said:

"Omo but dis babe enjoy sha 😂."

mr_tokun said:

" So technically she owes him balance of 50k."

theycallmeedwinn said:

"Justice for ned nwoko 😂."

thechefrob said:

"PLEASE INTERNET NO DEY FORGET OH😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂CODED LIFE IS THE BEST."

eby_baby said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 Wahala no dey finish This movie will be long oo."

professorunyime said:

"Is her mother aware that she is owing the husband $50,000 balance na?"

queen_kachy said:

"It’s okay to live a fake life but stop oppressing young girls with it. Regina Daniels overdid it for nothing."

shoesbybohdera said:

"Everything just be like feem😂."
Regina Daniels’ $100k gift from Ned Nwoko resurfaces amid new financial controversy. Credit: @regina.daniels
Ned Nwoko spills reasons for marrying Regina

An old interview with Senator Ned Nwoko has resurfaced online amid his ongoing marriage crisis with Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

In the viral video shot in 2024, Nwoko frankly admitted that he did not marry Regina Daniels for love.

The billionaire businessman and politician further broke down details of their union, igniting massive concerns online.

