Seyi Tinubu has reacted to the ₦20 million gift he allegedly gave to Sarah Martins following her ordeal with law enforcement agents

In a post on his Instagram story, he clarified the source of the money and stated his position on breaking the law

Fans have since reacted to his post, sharing their observations and opinions about the situation

Seyi Tinubu, the son of Nigeria’s president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has responded to the ₦20 million gift allegedly given by him to Nollywood actress Sarah Martins.



The actress had publicly claimed that after being removed from her location where she cooked food for vulnerable people in Lekki, she received the money from Seyi Tinubu.

Fans react to Seyi Tinubu's utterance about Sarah Martins' N20m gift. Photo credit@sarahmartins/@seyitinubu

Source: Instagram



In a response shared on his Instagram story, Seyi clarified that the money did not come from him directly, but from his friends who wanted to help relocate Martins to a better location for her business.



He explained that their actions were driven by compassion for Sarah Martins and were not intended to undermine the laws of Lagos State.

Seyi Tinubu speaks about breaking the law



Screenshots of Seyi Tinubu's post on Instagram story about Sarah Martins. Photo credit@seyitinubu

Source: Instagram

Further elaborating, the lawyer-turned-businessman, who celebrated his birthday recently, emphasized that he does not support breaking the laws of Lagos State.



He stated that Lagos thrives on order, and Nigeria’s strength relies on the collective efforts of citizens in respecting law and order.



He also pointed out that empathy and patriotism should go hand in hand. While helping the needy is important, it must be done in a way that respects the rules and values of the community, ensuring it uplifts lives.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Seyi Tinubu's post

Netizens reacted to what Seyi Tinubu said about Sarah Martins and the donation she got from his friends. Here are comments below:

@silvahnus stated:

"For those of you saying she should have kept quiet, It was my just a gift, it is one of the campaign strategy, and yes, she was told to come out and say those things. Lately, people have been mentioning his name, helping people... They know what they are doing. Seyi will run for a post , wait for it."



@iamtherealallegedly reacted:

"which friend?baba what you did is not bad everybody will have their own opinion.you're denying it now because they are dragging you on Tiktok.how can you friend say it's from Seyi Tinubu?story."

@mrblackduke commented:

"This whole thing feels scripted, I don’t trust these guys at alll!! Anything is possible for them."

@cordaroj_ said:

"Interesting development! Hope this clears up any misunderstandings."

@beautyradiance_luxuryskincare wrote:

"Omode yi jo baba e ju, o joo. Intelligent, well groomed, composure intact, and lots more."

@iam_ajiboyeomowunmi said:

"Every disappointment is truly is blessing. God bless you Olori odo."



@mua.3406 said:

"Various offenses are now been rewarded while there are people genuinely in need of such money. It is well o!."

Sarah Martins buys Lexus SUV

Legit.ng had reported that Sarah Martins had joined the league of celebrities using a Lexus SUV in Lagos state.

She purchased her car after moving to Lagos in just one year. Martins shared the good news about her latest achievement, splashed pictures of her new ride online.

Source: Legit.ng