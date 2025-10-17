Lege Miami Shares Why He Was Left Out of Seyi Tinubu's Congrats Video: "I Can't Speak Good English"
- Lege Miami has finally addressed the viral congratulatory message that had many pointing fingers at him
- Recall that Seyi Tinubu celebrated his 40th birthday on October 13, 2025, and he was hugely celebrated across the country
- The president's son shared his congratulatory clip, but Lege Miami was excluded, prompting him to explain why
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Lege Miami, a Nigerian actor and matchmaker, whose real name is Adams Kehinde, has finally addressed the reason he was excluded from Seyi Tinubu's viral congratulatory birthday post.
The celebrant shared a video of his close friends, mentors, and colleagues celebrating him. Some of those featured were Burna Boy, Otedola, Dangote, Sanwo-Olu, Olamide Badoo, and many more.
However, eagle-eyed online users quickly noticed Lege Miami’s absence, which many found surprising given his claim of being Seyi Tinubu's right-hand man. Netizens began tagging him in a bid to mock him, prompting him to explain the situation.
Lege explains exclusion from Seyi Tinubu's clip
In a new video, the media personality explained that his "bad English" was the reason he was excluded from the video. He asked people not to blame Seyi, as he is not at fault.
Watch the video below:
Lege Miami's post on Seyi Tinubu trends
Read some reactions as compiled below:
@adufee27 said:
"Because I cannot speak good English,Seyi is not added my video to the postttt😂😂😂."
@mz_lara said:
"I don't think it's because you can't speak English, what about the market women and the Amala
5place? They spoke Yoruba and it was perfect for the aesthetics of the video. You need to stop controversial things you do online, no good standing person would want to publicly associate with senseless controversies. Even this post now is a testament to that, you shouldn't have addressed it at all."
@kenny_alert said:
"You lack both knowledge and wisdom at the same time.... The day you let go of your low self esteem then you will realise that your bad English is not your problem but low self esteem."
Naira Marley hints at betrayal in new post, shares pictorial representation: "It's how we see u too"
@josephine_odiri1 said:
"Watin this seyi dey do for una self,I never see ham."
@aleshtaiwo said:
"Seyi is not added my video😂😂😂. English dey cry😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣."
@kyangchatbakamson said:
"A true friend will love you no matter how dull u are❤️❤️❤️, Seyi Appreciate a good friend....Lege always defend n stand by u."
@pearl_amie said:
"Seyi simply removed a source of disturbance—nothing more. Regardless of your shortcomings, a true friend still values and appreciates their friend, because we must remember: not everyone is the same. But being different does not make seyi remove you."
@hrh_oluwamustdamilare said:
"Mumu, na Yoruba iya alamala even take talk. Shame wear me g-string for you 😢😢."
Seyi Tinubu’s wife shares how they first met
According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Layla Tinubu opened up about how her love story with Nigeria's First Son, Seyi Tinubu, began.
In a 40th birthday tribute, she mentioned why she fell in love with his confidence and authenticity.
She also shared some rare insights into their marriage as Seyi marked his milestone birthday.
Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng