Nigerian actor and matchmaker, Lege Miami, whose birth name is Adams Kehinde, reacted to VDM's viral clip on Seyi Tinubu

The outspoken personality went online to share his hot take on VDM's comments about Seyi Tinubu's Bible distribution across Nigeria

Lege Miami dragged the online activist by his long hair, as he also asked him questions regarding the president's son's faith

Lege Miami, a popular online matchmaker, has gone online to share his thoughts concerning Vincent Otse Martin's reaction to Seyi Tinubu's plan for his 40th birthday.

It is no longer news that the president's son, Seyi Tinubu, turned 40 on October 13, 2025, to the joy of his friends and family.

Information circulating online had it that the president's son would be distributing one million Bibles to Christians across Nigeria.

Lege Miami aks VDM to join the Tinubi family if he wishes to. Credit: @legemiamii, @verydarkblackman.

VDM found this unsettling as he went online to share his hot takes. He stated that Seyi was playing mind games and trying to silence hungry Nigerians.

Lege Miami swiftly recorded a video response, where he shunned VDM. He asked if Seyi Tinubu had ever come forward to declare a certain religion in public, noting that he has the right to do whatever he wishes with his birthday..

Watch video here:

Reactions as Lege slams VDM over Seyi Tinubu

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng:

@tommybomb_official said:

"Abeg I go need like 14 Bible 🙏🏽."

@abidventure said:

"Make VDM too rest now. Make he rest, the very best thing he could have do is join the team as he wants the best for the country he will be advising Seyi on things to do for the country and if not make he shut the hell up."

@jnrmaureeze said:

"Una just mumu anyhow 😢…Instagram if person no sabi speak English you no Dey disable him account?"

@mhiz.bbyy said:

@my_goodday_laughter said:

"I just want 2 of una to have a fight competition see who go win."

Lege Miami reacts to VDM's viral clip on Seyi Tinubu's birthday plan. Credit: @verydarkblackman.

@ebonyphyque said:

"Later you will say you are not a Politician 😂😂😂."

@ebonyphyque said:

"You are not the only person eating or even eating larger portion from Seyi & the President but you just chose to disgrace only yourself online everyday by day in the hands of Nigerians while the other ones eat their own portion in silence .. Oga oooo!"

@akeemsobowale_ofr said:

"You’re cursing him now … 😂 you will learn in the hard way soon 😂."

VeryDarkMan reacts to accusation

Legit.ng also reported that VeryDarkMan broke his silence after being called out by an Igbo man over his visit to China.

The man had accused VeryDarkMan of harming the businesses of Igbo men in China.

VeryDarkMan argued that he never mentioned Igbo or any tribe in his videos, adding that he wanted to move his influence from social media into reality.

Source: Legit.ng