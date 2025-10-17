Billionaire Blord's wife caught the attention of netizens recently amid the ongoing saga between her husband and Verydarkman

Recall the critic sent new private videos to the tech entrepreneur amid clash over iPhone XRs remodelled into iPhone 17 Pro Max

Mrs Francisca recently received a comment accusing her of watching the videos sent to her husband, as she attacked the situation

Billionaire Blord's wife, Mrs Francisca Linus, has reacted strongly to allegations that she joined her husband in watching the private and uncouth videos allegedly sent by Verydarkman to her husband.



Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial internet personality Vincent Otse Martins, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), reignited the drama with Linus Williams Ifejika, also known as Blord, after accusing the billionaire of resharing his explicit content online without context.

The social media critic heightened the drama with new uncouth clips he sent to the billionaire as a way to taunt him for sharing his old leaked tapes.



The issue surfaced online amid the ongoing agitation over iPhone XRs being remodelled into iPhone 17 Pro Max.

While sharing stunning new photos of herself, Blord's wife received an unexpected comment from a follower that stirred fresh controversy.



The follower, using the handle @thelma.osuala, wrote:



"I hope you didn’t follow your husband to watch VDM's nuude video. If yes, you and your husband are not serious."

In a swift and fiery response, Blord's wife clapped back:



"@thelma.osuala, child, you can't be ugly and brainless at the same time. Don't you think being ugly is a curse already, and you want to add brainless to it?"

Her sharp response has since drawn the attention of many, with people defending her for standing up for herself.

Legit.ng reported that Blord revealed his next move against his arch-enemy, Verydarkman.

The activist has also been accusing Blord of allegedly defrauding people.

Blord even lost his Instagram account after sharing VDM's personal videos on his Instagram story.

After VDM mocked Blord's misfortunes, Blord tweeted that he was planning another action against him. In the tweet, he inquired about a billboard in Abuja, stating that it would be used against VDM.

Blord speaks about VDM's mother in his next move



In the tweet, the businessman told his fans not to ask him what he would use the billboard for in Abuja. However, he hinted at his plan, saying, "His mama must see am," accompanied by a smiling emoji.

Fans of the businessman reacted, speculating that he was referring to VDM, given their ongoing feud. They expressed excitement over Blord’s upcoming move, with some saying that VDM had been acting as if no one could challenge him.

However, a few people expressed concern about Blord's plan. Although they weren’t supporting the TikToker, they believed Blord’s actions might ruin his business and everything he had worked hard for over the years.

VDM brags about Blord's arrest

Legit.ng earlier reported that Verydarkman laughed at the cryptocurrency boss as he announced that he had been arrested. VDM boasted about having a hand in it. The both of them had traded words after VDM complained about Blord's services. The activist also shared why people should continue to call him out.

Blord attacked VDM's financial status, asking netizens not to be a nuisance like him.

