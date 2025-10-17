Nigerian online user and actress Uche Ogbodo has given an update concerning her second cosmetic procedure

The actress, a few days ago, came online to call for prayers as she embarked on her 360 Liposuction surgery

A recent update from her social media account suggested that all went well, as she shared a video with fans

Uche Ogbodo, a Nollywood actress, is back online to celebrate the success of her second cosmetic surgery.

Recall that the online personality asked Nigerian netizens to pray for her as she was about to undergo her 360 Lipo, which marked her second cosmetic surgery. Thankfully, all went well as Uche shared a new post online with her new look.

Ugbe Ogbodo's post-surgery clip surfaces online. Credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

Although the actress still looked very sore, her caption depicted her satisfaction with the procedure as she thanked God.



Ogbodo wrote:

"It Ended In Praise! 2nd Phase Done & Dusted! Been through It and Back like I never Left! Shout Power . Goddess Isika !Thank you Lord Jesus ❤️."





Watch the clip here:

How Nigerians reacted to Uche Ogbodo's surgery

Read some reactions below:

@erima_erima20 said:

"This is what you get wen you marry a mumu husband and younger boy bcos what is all this stress, the part that hurt me was wen the husband came out to make a video 😢😢ladies please marriage is not by force just be careful and be wise, is sad what if he dĪè along the way, the man will move on."

@iam_m0dest said:

"Pls between this and labor pain which of the two is more painful?"

@edithruchy said:

"What was the second phase for ? I see no difference ! Even the yummy self is still big 😂😂😂😂."

@cfc_chris_offical said:

"Sneak peek 👀 we go still see am well well 😂😂😂 quick recovery Nwannem 🫶."

@itzjoyce_adaeze said:

A"ll mom's deserve this. What we go through to bring a child into this world, thank God for the wisdom he gave, now every mom's can have their body back!!. Thank God for success."

@ladypresh0 said:

"Never seen the comments am expecting, this woman shame dey shame me @ucheogbodo had it been u kpai in this condition wetin u for tell ur God 😢😢😢."

@patienceboley said:

"So happy to see u post was thinking about you, glad to see u ma’am ❤️❤️."

@patience_samtan said:

"Jet recovery hard working queen, if you think it’s easy run nah😂. Congratulations best decision 👏🔥🙌 film am well well, zoom am wella😂😍."

Ugbe Ogbodo's post-surgery clip surfaces online. Credit: @ucheogbodo

Source: Instagram

@bellz_anne_ said:

"Wetin you come do that 1st time na?? I’m just asking, cox the last time I checked you have gone under the knife before."

@the_bosslady2 said:

"This urine poche is supposed to be private at least 😢😢😢."

@queen_zinnyb said:

"Omg why do women have to go through a lot 😢 u are strong Nne , quick recovery 🙌🙌❤️❤️."

@rabbit.222616 said:

"Yet the body refuse to bang."



Uche Ogbodo’s Husband Backs Women on BBL



Meanwhile, Uche Ogbodo’s husband stated that women should boldly go for body enhancement if they can afford it.

The actress shares an emotional post before her 360 Lipo procedure, urging fans to pray for her.

The Nollywood star stated that surgery improved her confidence and mental health after childbirth.

Source: Legit.ng